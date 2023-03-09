15 free agents the Eagles can sign that don’t count against compensatory picks

The NFL’s new league is less than a week away, and with the legal tampering period scheduled to start on Monday, Philadelphia will look to retool on defense, while making cost-effective decisions.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and his contract is the biggest concern this offseason, but the Eagles will also need to navigate 19 looming free agents and the likelihood that they’ll lose C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Javon Hargrave and James Bradberry.

GM Howie Roseman has made it clear that he’s prepared to lose several key starters and he’ll retool via the draft with a handful of 2024 compensatory picks.

The formula is simple in nature.

If you lose more unrestricted free agents than you sign, you are eligible for that many compensatory selections. What round they come is determined by how big their contract is.

Roseman and other general managers can take advantage of the rule by signing players released before their contract expires. Those players don’t count toward the formula.

Plenty of players will be available to sign this offseason that can both help the team and not count against the formula.

Here are 15 players Philadelphia could sign that wouldn’t count against 2024 compensatory picks.

Carson Wentz, QB

Wentz, 30, was just 2-5 as a starter in his one season with the Commanders, passing for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. That prompted the team to let him go.

The move saves Washington $26.176 million on the salary cap this offseason. Wentz had two years remaining on his contract but had no guaranteed money

It is hilarious to think about and highly unlikely, but the Eagles need a backup, and signing Wentz wouldn’t impact the comp picks for 2024.

Leonard Floyd, DE

The talented pass rusher has a salary cap figure of $22 million for next season. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would save the Rams $15 million.

Marcus Mariota, QB

The Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022. Mariota, who was a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Like Wentz, Mariota wouldn’t count against the comp picks formula, while giving Philly a competent backup.

Robert Woods, WR

Woods was just cut after he was unable to replace A.J. Brown as Tennessee’s No. 1 wideout. Returning from injury, Woods had only 53 catches for 527 yards in 17 games and the Titans just cleared $12 million against the cap in 2023 by moving on from Woods.

If Philadelphia is unsure about Quez Watkins, Woods could be an option as the third or fourth wide receiver.

Frank Clark, DE

Clark dominated the postseason again, this time with three sacks through the first two rounds after six total on the season

With $10 million of Clark’s $20.5 million 2023 salary becoming fully guaranteed in the first week of the 2023 league year, Kansas City decided to move on with the pass rusher set to have a nearly $28.7 million cap charge next season.

Clark made the Pro Bowl in three out of four years with Kansas City and had 10.5 sacks in 12 postseason starts.

Shaquill Griffin, CB

If Philadelphia cannot re-sign James Bradberry, Griffin could be a solid fallback option after being released.

The 27-year-old earned a 72.0 grade in 2021 from Pro Football Focus, but only saw action in five games with the Jaguars in 2022.

Griffin had a cap hit of $17.2 million and will have his list of suitors on the open market.

Zach Cunningham, LB

Eric Kendricks, LB

Kendricks, 31, has spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, who selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.

In 2022, he started all 17 games and finished with 137 tackles to lead the team. He has posted more than 100 tackles in seven consecutive seasons.

The Vikings will save $9.5 million on their salary cap with the move.

Michael Brockers, DL

Al-Quadin Muhammad, Edge

The Bears are cutting the pass rusher after signing Muhammad to a two-year, $8 million contract last offseason with $3.3 million in guarantees.

Bears are releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2023

By releasing Muhammad before June 1, the Bears will incur a $500,000 dead cap penalty but save $3.96 million in salary cap space.

Muhammad, 28, recorded just one sack and 15 solo tackles in 16 games for the Bears. He created only 19 pressures.

Chosen "Robbie" Anderson, WR



The Cardinals released Anderson last week after acquiring the wide receiver on Oct. 17 from the Carolina Panthers.

Anderson, 29, had seven catches on 17 targets for 76 yards and no touchdowns with Arizona. He was traded after he had 13 catches on 27 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown with Carolina.

Arizona will save $12 million in cap space after releasing Anderson.

He may not fit from a temperament standpoint, but he’s a proven receiver that could flourish as a 3 or 4 in Philadelphia.

Kenny Golladay, WR

The New York Giants plan to release the wide receiver on March 15, the first day of the new league year, per ESPN.

By waiting until March 15, the Giants will save $6.7 million against their salary cap for Golladay, 29, who was set to count $21.4 million against the cap.

He still is guaranteed $4.5 million from the Giants this season and offers a potential team a big target looking to rebound from 43 catches, 602 yards, and 1 touchdown during his stint in New York.

Leonard Fournette, RB

The Buccaneers plan to release running back Leonard Fournette, a key contributor in their Super Bowl LV victory.

The move will happen before the start of the new league year on March 15, a source told ESPN’s, Jenna Laine.

Fournette lost playing time to rookie Rachaad White in the second half of 2022, and with his most productive days behind him after averaging only 3.5 yards per carry last season, Tampa Bay can save nearly $3.5 million next season by cutting the veteran.

Cameron Brate, TE

Tampa is expected to release veteran tight end Cameron Brate, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Brate carries a $5 million salary cap hit, and his release will be one of several roster moves made by the team to become cap compliant by March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

In total, Brate missed six regular-season games last season and caught 20 passes for 174 yards — his lowest production since 2014.

Overall, he has caught 273 passes for 2,857 yards and 33 TDs with Tampa and could give Philadelphia a lethal one-two punch from a pass-catching standpoint in certain formations.

Bud Dupree, Edge

Tennessee released Dupree two years after he signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans.

Dupree only played in 22 of the teams’ 34 games in 2021-22, logging 35 tackles and seven sacks. In his final season before joining the Titans, Dupree made 31 tackles with eight sacks.

By releasing Dupree, the Titans save $9.35 million against the salary cap for 2023 with $10.8 million in dead cap penalties. Dupree, who turned 30 years old in February, could be called upon as a situational pass rusher.

Adam Thielen, WR

Another third-receiver option with accolades, Thielen has been with the Vikings since 2014 but could be on the move this offseason. Thielen has 30 touchdowns in the last three years despite Justin Jefferson’s arrival, but Minnesota would save $6.4 million by releasing the veteran.

There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

