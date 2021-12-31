15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame announced

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the class of 2022 this week.

Here is the full list:

This group was broken down from an initial list of 123 nominees. It was reduced to 26 semifinalists on Nov. 24.

In addition, Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively, also are candidates for the Class of 2022.

The eventual inductees will be announced on Feb. 10 at the NFL Honors.

