15 female employees of Washington NFL team say they were sexually harassed

The much-anticipated Washington Post exposé of the Washington NFL team has been published, and it details widespread sexual harassment within the organization.

Describing women who worked for the franchise, the Post reports, “they cried about the realization their dream job of working in the NFL came with what they characterized as relentless sexual harassment and verbal abuse that was ignored — and in some cases, condoned — by top team executives.”

In all, the report cites 15 different women who say they were sexually harassed while working for the team. Among the employees accused of sexual harassment is Larry Michael, the team’s radio announcer, who abruptly announced this week that he was leaving the team.

Also named in the article are two employees who were recently fired, director of pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II.

Team owner Daniel Snyder refused to be interviewed for the report. But he won’t be able to stay silent for long, as this will become the talk of the NFL — and is likely to lead to calls for Snyder to sell the team, whether he wants to or not.

