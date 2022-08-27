15 Eagles who need a strong performance against the Dolphins in preseason finale

After two days of intense practice, the Philadelphia Eagles picked up their first preseason win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium last Sunday.

Philadelphia then traveled to Miami for a joint practice with the Dolphins before finishing working alone on the final day after the host team dealt with a stomach bug.

Saturday night marks the final audition for several players on the bubble.

With the roster needing to be trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday, here are 15 players who need strong performances against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

QB Reid Sinnett

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Roster spots will be tight, and Sinnett is playing to convince coach Nick Sirianni to keep a third quarterback.

QB Carson Strong

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Strong is working to show that he belongs in the NFL, and Saturday night is a prime opportunity to showcase his big arm.

RB Jason Huntley

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have three locks at running back, and his ability in the return game could help Huntley become the fourth running back.

WR Jalen Reagor

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Reagor is a roster lock or sure to be traded, depending on whom you ask. Saturday night provides another opportunity to showcase his talents.

WR Devon Allen

(AP Photo/David Richard)

The Olympic hurdler started his push for a roster spot against the Browns, and another explosive performance could Allen in prime position.

RT Kayode Awosika

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A young and emerging talent, has Awosika done enough to warrant a roster spot?

TE Grant Calcaterra

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

A talented pass catcher, Calcaterra finally gets to show the good in real game action.

WR Deon Cain

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Cain took another step towards a roster spot against the Browns, and another dynamic performance could make things difficult for Nick Sirianni and company.

DE Matt Leo

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The 30-year-old pass rusher doesn’t count on the roster, but the Eagles would like Leo to take the same progression Jordan Mailata made as an International Pathway player.

DT Marvin Wilson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The former FSU defensive tackle is in a battle with Marlon Tuipulotu and Rennell Wren for a potential roster spot.

LB Kyron Johnson

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

The rookie linebacker is making his reputation on special teams and will look to show his prowess at the SAM linebacker spot.

JaCoby Stevens

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Philadelphia is deep at the linebacker position and Stevens needs to show why he should be on the practice squad, let alone the 53-man roster.

CB Josh Blackwell

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwell was among the cuts to get the roster down to 80 players, but he was re-signed and gets an opportunity to lock up a practice squad spot at worst.

S Jaquiski Tartt

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Tartt made plays and was around the ball against the Browns and he’ll need back to back strong performances to lock up a roster spot.

S Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The rookie from Middle Tennessee State is a lock for the practice squad, but can he do enough in the preseason finale to warrant the Eagles keeping him on the roster and away from the opposition?

