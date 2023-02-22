15 dream targets for the Bears in free agency

Free agency is just a few weeks away, and the Chicago Bears are sitting in a good position as general manager Ryan Poles looks to overhaul the roster.

The Bears are slated to have roughly $100 million in salary cap space to work with, which means there’s no free agent they can’t possibly land if they’re willing to pay.

Chicago has roster needs across the board, including the defensive and offensive lines, cornerback, linebacker and playmakers on offense. There are some big names set to hit the open market — and others who will likely get slapped with the franchise tag over the next couple of weeks.

Still, for this exercise, all options are on the table. Here are my dream free agent targets for the Bears:

DT Da'Ron Payne

With the Bears looking to find an explosive three-technique to anchor Matt Eberflus’ defense, Da’Ron Payne would be a great fit. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s going to receive the franchise tag by the Commanders.

DT Javon Hargrave

The Bears are in need of a disruptive three-technique to make Eberflus’ defense, go and Javon Hargrave showed he can be that guy. While Hargrave will be 31 when the 2023 season starts, he’s proven to be an impressive interior pass rusher who’s also great at stopping the run.

RB Saquon Barkley

With David Montgomery set to hit the open market, the Bears could be in the market for a replacement alongside Khalil Herbert. Saquon Barkley showed everyone why he’s one of the best in the league. And the thought of pairing Barkley with Justin Fields is a dream.

OT Orlando Brown

The Bears need to address the tackle position this offseason, and Orlando Brown will be a hot commodity if he hits the free agent market. If Chicago doesn’t think Braxton Jones is the future at left tackle, Brown would certainly fit the bill. But he appears to be a prime franchise tag candidate.

CB Jamel Dean

Cornerback is an underrated need for the Bears this offseason. While they have Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon the roster, they’re missing that third cornerback — be it someone to put in the slot or on the boundary opposite Johnson. Dean established himself as the Bucs’ top cover corner and could be in for a big pay day.

DE Marcus Davenport

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, and they need some upgrades off the edge. Adding Marcus Davenport, a former first-round pick that can be a stud, would be a step in the right direction.

OT Jawaan Taylor

Chicago has several needs along the offensive line, which includes the tackle position. If the Bears stick with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Jawaan Taylor would be a solid addition to anchor the right side of the line.

G Ben Powers

The Bears have several needs along the offensive line. And if they decide to part ways with Cody Whitehair and his $14.1 million cap hit, Ben Powers would be the perfect replacement at a more reasonable price.

DT Dre'Mont Jones

The Bears have needs across the defensive line. That includes finding a disruptive three-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Dre’Mont Jones could certainly be that anchor.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Chicago has just one starting linebacker under contract in Jack Sanborn, so adding Tremaine Edmunds would do wonders for their linebacking corp. Edmunds is a great run stuffer and has improved in the passing game.

TE Mike Gesicki

Chicago will look to shore up the tight end group behind Cole Kmet this offseason, and Mike Gesicki is arguably the most prized tight end set to hit the open market. He’d provide another weapon for Justin Fields and this passing game.

OT Mike McGlinchey

It certainly sounds like Chicago will be aiming to find a new starting right tackle, and they could certainly find one in Mike McGlinchey. McGlinchey has proven to be an above-average right tackle, which is hard to find. Just ask the Bears.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Following Al-Quadin Muhammad’s release, the Bears’ need off the edge increased. Yannick Ngakoue would be a solid addition to a defensive end group that’s currently led by Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

RB Josh Jacobs

Running back isn’t the biggest need on the roster heading into 2023, but Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner are the only backs on the roster. If Chicago chooses to move on from David Montgomery, Jacobs would be the perfect lead back for the Bears’ top-ranked run game.

C Ethan Pocic

Chicago will be looking to replace Sam Mustipher at center. Whether they give Lucas Patrick another chance remains to be seen. But Ethan Pocic would be an upgrade over Mustipher at center.

