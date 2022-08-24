15 Dolphins to watch during joint practices with the Eagles

After trimming the roster down to 80 players on Tuesday, the Eagles are in Miami for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins before the preseason finale on Saturday night.

Philadelphia’s improved defense will face a test against the speedy and athletic Miami offense that features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside.

On offense, quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to continue building chemistry with his group of receivers, and he’ll have to prove himself against a talented group of Miami defenders.

With the first practice set to begin, here are 15 Dolphins to watch over the next few days.

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Tua and Jalen Hurts have a history in common, and both players are working to solidify their standing within their respective organizations.

A left-handed quarterback with good touch and accuracy, Tua will provide a stiff test for Eagles defenders over the two days.

RB Raheem Mostert

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mostert didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against Las Vegas, and the quick-hitting running back will be a player to watch over the two days.

Mostert suffered a severe knee injury last year with the 49ers and he’ll look to claim a role.

RB Chase Edmunds

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Gaskin was the Dolphins’ leading rusher for the past two seasons, but Miami added three running backs this offseason in Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel.

Edmonds, who signed a two-year, $12.1 million contract, is expected to be the top back, and the entire Miami committee off ball carriers should be something to watch.

WR Tyreek Hill

Aug 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest fish in the Miami pond, Hill is coming off a 111-catch, 1,239-yard season with the Chiefs, and he’ll look to upgrade the Dolphins’ passing attack.

WR Jalen Waddle

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, is just returning to action, and outside of individual drills, it’ll be interesting to see how much work he does.

Hill and Waddle each garnered 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus yards last season, and the Eagles will get plenty of practice against the fastest duo in the league.

OT Terron Armstead

The former Saints’ offensive tackle will be a solid test for the Eagles’ handful of talented pass rushers.

OT Austin Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A 2020 first-round pick out of USC, Jackson is currently in a position battle at right tackle after he struggled at left tackle and battled a foot injury that sidelined him for three weeks early in the 2020 season.

TE Mike Gesicki

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Gesicki is a pass-catching tight end who could be on the outs in Miami because head coach Mike McDaniel prefers a tight end who can block and perform all of the duties.

QB Skylar Thompson

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Currently the third quarterback behind Teddy Bridgewater, the seventh-round rookie has put himself in a position to make the roster.

Against Las Vegas, Thompson completed nine of 10 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown, including two big-time throws.

The former Kansas State quarterback will be a player to watch against the Eagles.

DE Christian Wilkins

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The former Clemson defensive tackle is an antagonist who’ll likely get under the skin of Jordan Mailata or Andre Dillard.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A sack master who logged 9+ sacks over the past two seasons, Ogbah is a player to watch against Lane Johnson.

LB Jaelan Phillips

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A talented pass rusher who’ll play the role of Haason Reddick for the Dolphins, Phillips had 8.5 sacks in 2021 and will give the Birds a different look.

CB Xavien Howard

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Howard, will provide a stiff text for DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

CB Nik Needham

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

After losing second-year cornerback Trill Williams during the first preseason game, Needham is a player to watch at cornerback.

S Jevon Holland

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oregon safety will be a star in the NFL, and he’ll test Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

