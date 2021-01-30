15 defensive coordinator candidates for Packers

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are beginning their search for a new defensive coordinator.

Mike Pettine, who served in the role for one year under Mike McCarthy and two more under LaFleur, was let go by the Packers following the 2020 season.

LaFleur has internal candidates and potential outside hires to consider.

Here’s a list of 15 potential candidates to replace Pettine in Green Bay:

Jerry Gray

The Packers defensive backs coach is highly respected among players and has previous NFL experience as a defensive coordinator. He spent five years as the defensive coordinator in Buffalo (2001-05) and three more in Tennessee (2011-13), and he worked directly under Mike Zimmer for six years in Minnesota (2014-19). LaFleur hired him to take over the secondary in 2020, and Jaire Alexander, Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos all had career-best seasons.

Mike Smith

The Packers outside linebackers might be ready for the chance to lead a defense. A former player in Baltimore and an assistant coach for three years in Kansas City, Smith joined the Packers in 2019, and he helped revolutionize the team's edge rusher group. Za'Darius Smith is a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, while Rashan Gary looks like a future star. While a Pettine disciple, could Smith have fresh ideas for the defense overall?

Wade Phillips

Like Pettine, Phillips is a former head coach who could be trusted with full control over the defense, and he's a previous Super Bowl winner as the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. Also, LaFleur worked with Phillips in Los Angeles in 2017. With elite talent, Phillips has the background necessary to turn the Packers' defense into a championship-caliber outfit.

Kris Richard

His background in the Dan Quinn style of defense could be highly attractive to LaFleur, who worked under Quinn in Atlanta and respects the former Falcons head man. When the defensive coordinator in Seattle, Richard's scoring defenses ranked in the top half of the NFL all three years, including two top-five finishes.

Jerod Mayo

A Super Bowl winner and defensive captain for the Patriots, Mayo has transitioned successfully into coaching, leading New England's inside linebackers each of the last two seasons. He's a rising star in the coaching ranks. With head coaching aspirations, a chance to coordinate a defense like Green Bay's could be the right next step.

Marvin Lewis

The long-time Ravens defensive coordinator and Bengals head coach has been with Herm Edwards at Arizona State the last two years. Would he want to return to the NFL as a coordinator for a Super Bowl contender? The Packers could present the right opportunity.

James Bettcher

Bettcher coordinated defenses in Arizona (2015-17) and New York (2018-19). His defenses weren't statistically great with the Giants, but his attacking style was a big hit with the Cardinals. The 49ers just hired him in a senior role, but it's possible Kyle Shanahan could let him go if he gets an opportunity to lead the defense in Green Bay.

Stephen Belichick

Bill's son has coached just about every position group for the Patriots over the last decade or so, giving him the profile of a coordinator candidate. The Belichick coaching tree hasn't always produced outside of New England, but maybe the family tree can. Being a coordinator seems like an appropriate next step if he wants to be a head coach, although leaving the Patriots might not be an attractive option.

Kris Kocurek

He coached terrific defensive lines in both Detroit and San Francisco. His work under Robert Saleh, one of LaFleur's closest friends, could be vital to the search. LaFleur may want a defensive scheme based in Saleh's concepts, and Kocurek has likely been waiting for a chance to be a coordinator.

Teryl Austin

While never a head coach, Austin was the coordinator of some good Lions defenses between 2014 and 2018. His one year as the coordinator in Cincinnati ended poorly. He's been a top assistant for the Steelers defense the last two seasons and could be ready for a return to leading a defense.

Jim Leonhard

No list would be complete without Leonhard, another Pettine disciple who has run dominant Wisconsin defenses in Madison since 2017. He has NFL playing experience, and while hiring a college coach always has risks, the college game often bleeds into the NFL, and Leonhard's defenses have been among the nation's best every year.

Kacy Rodgers

Now the defensive line coach under Todd Bowles for the NFC champions, Rodgers in well-trained in Bowles' ways after coordinating his defenses with the New York Jets for four seasons. LaFleur spoke highly of Bowles' defenses before each meeting in 2020 and may want that system in place in Green Bay. If so, Rodgers is a logical option.

Mike Caldwell

The same scenario exists for Caldwell, who has coached inside linebackers for Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay the last two seasons and worked side-by-side with Bowles in New York. Both Caldwell and Kacy Rodgers would provide an opportunity to dip into the Bowles system. Caldwell helped develop Lavonte David and Devin White into All-Pros and could be vital to getting more from the much-maligned position in Green Bay.

Jerome Henderson

He played in two Super Bowl and has been a long-time defensive backs coach in the NFL. He was the Falcons' passing game coordinator for four years, including during the 2016 season with LaFleur on the staff. In 2020, his work with James Bradbury helped turn the Giants cornerback into a Pro Bowler.

Chris Shula

The young defensive assistant coach played with Sean McVay at Miami (Ohio) and has been on McVay's staff each of the last four years, including the past two as outside linebackers coach. The Packers had great respect for the Rams' defensive scheme, and teams might want to get someone who worked under coordinator Brandon Staley. He is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.

