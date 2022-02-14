15 crazy stats and records from Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win

The Los Angeles Rams delivered on their goal to win a Super Bowl this season after constructing a star-studded roster that, on paper, could go toe-to-toe with any team. They beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night to capture the franchise’s second Super Bowl title, coming from behind with a 23-20 victory.

Being a game with so much historic context, there were a number of crazy stats coming out of the win, as well as some records set by the Rams. Here are 15 stats and facts you should know from Super Bowl LVI.

Rams had highest pass-rush win rate of any team this season

The Rams pass rush was unstoppable in the second half against the Bengals, sacking Joe Burrow six times in the final 30 minutes. They brought him down seven times total and landed 11 hits on the Bengals quarterback, constantly applying pressure.

According to ESPN, the Rams’ pass-rush win rate of 82% was the highest of any team in a single game this season. The Bengals’ pass-block win rate was the worst by any team this season, so it was a completely lopsided matchup that went exactly as everyone expected.

Updating this note with final numbers: Bengals ended up with an 18% PBWR in the final numbers. Still the worst PBWR by any team in any game this year. Conversely, Rams' 82% pass rush win rate was best by any team in any game this year. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 14, 2022

Rams’ rushing attack was all-time bad

It didn’t take a football genius to notice that the Rams’ rushing attack was bad in the Super Bowl. Cam Akers had 21 yards on 13 carries, Darrell Henderson Jr. gained 7 yards on his four rushes and Sony Michel picked up 2 yards on two carries. In total, the Rams’ running backs gained 30 yards on 19 carries.

Yikes.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Rams lost nearly 0.7 expected points added (EPA) per designed run in the Super Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus, that’s the worst the site has seen dating all the way back to 2006 and the Rams’ 19% rush success rate was the second-worst.

Excluding 4th downs, the Rams lost nearly 0.7 EPA per designed run in the Super Bowl (worst in our data since 2006) and had a rush success rate of 19% (second worst) — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) February 14, 2022

Rams are 5th team ever to win Super Bowl while losing turnover battle in postseason

Losing the turnover battle in the playoffs typically means losing the game, too. That wasn’t the case for the Rams this postseason. They were minus-2 in the turnover margin against the Bucs and won. They tied the 49ers with one turnover each, still managing to beat San Francisco. And in the Super Bowl, they had two turnovers compared to none by the Bengals.

In total, the Rams were minus-2 in turnover margin this postseason. They’re just the fifth team ever to win the Super Bowl after losing the turnover battle in the playoffs. Teams that reached the Super Bowl and finished the playoffs with a negative turnover margin went 5-23 in the big game.

Rams are 1st team ever to win three playoff games by three points

Outside of their 34-11 win over the Cardinals, the Rams played three close games in the playoffs. They beat the Buccaneers, 49ers and Bengals by three points each, all with game-winning drives led by Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are the first team ever to win three playoff games in one year by exactly three points each.

The @RamsNFL are the first team in NFL history to win 3 games by 3 points or fewer in a single postseason.#SuperBowl — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 14, 2022

Bengals only had three drives of more than 26 yards

Excluding a kneel down before halftime, the Bengals had 12 possessions in the Super Bowl. They punted six times, turned it over on downs twice and scored points four times. But of their 12 possessions, only three of them went for more than 26 yards; they went for 59 yards, 75 yards and 75 yards on those three drives.

They all game in the first, second and third quarter, too, with the Rams locking down defensively in the fourth quarter by holding the Bengals to only 48 yards in the final 15 minutes.

Rams tied Super Bowl record with 7 sacks

Burrow had nowhere to run behind the Bengals’ putrid offensive line, which for the second time this postseason allowed at least seven sacks. The Rams tied a Super Bowl record with seven sacks as a team on Sunday, which were recorded by five different players.

Von Miller had two, Aaron Donald had two, and Leonard Floyd, A’Shawn Robinson and Ernest Jones had one each. The last time a team had seven sacks in a Super Bowl was six years ago when the Broncos sacked Cam Newton seven times. Miller was on that team, too, recording 2.5 sacks en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

Von Miller tied with Charles Haley for most career sacks in Super Bowl

With two more sacks, Miller now has 4.5 in his career in the Super Bowl. That ties Charles Haley for the most in the game’s history, though Miller did it in only two games compared to Haley’s five.

It was a vintage performance by the veteran pass rusher, pressuring Burrow six times and landing three hits on him throughout the game. He didn’t become a two-time champion by accident. He had a big impact in both victories.

With 2.0 sacks (so far) in Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller has tied Hall of Famer Charles Haley for the most career sacks in the Super Bowl since individual sacks became official in 1982 Miller has 4.5 sacks over 2 Super Bowl appearances, while Haley played in (and won) 5 Super Bowls — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 14, 2022

15-play drive was longest go-ahead drive in second half of Super Bowl history

The Rams got the ball with about six minutes left and trailing by four points. Needing a touchdown to have a chance to win the game, they knew they were in four-down territory, which allowed Sean McVay to open up the playbook.

Stafford led the Rams on a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ended in a go-ahead touchdown to Kupp, taking a three-point lead with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter. The drive ate up 4:48 of game clock, putting the Bengals in a spot where their hopes were down to one last drive.

According to ESPN, the Rams’ 15-play drive was the longest go-ahead drive ever in a Super Bowl, showing just how clutch it was from Stafford and the offense.

The Rams marched 15 plays on their go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter Sunday. Per @EliasSports that is the longest go-ahead drive in the 2nd half in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/ZaHCRKL2Pi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

Rams are only team to win Super Bowl while averaging less than 2 yards per carry

Not to beat a dead horse, but this is another example of just how bad the Rams’ ground game was – and how rare it is for a team to win a championship while having such little success running it.

The Rams are the only team to win the Super Bowl while averaging less than 2 yards per carry in the game. This game was on Stafford’s shoulders and he delivered with a great performance despite getting no help from the rushing attack.

The Rams averaged 1.9 yards per rush tonight. They are the 5th team to average fewer than 2 yards per rush in the Super Bowl. They are the only team to emerge victorious. pic.twitter.com/I6Z5qF2lNC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford ties Tom Brady for most TD passes in a season by Super Bowl-winning QB

Stafford threw 41 touchdown passes during the regular season, the second-most in the NFL behind only Brady. Stafford added nine more touchdown passes in the postseason, giving him 50 total on the year.

That tied Brady for the most in a single season by a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, edging ahead of Kurt Warner in 1999.

Matthew Stafford ties Tom Brady in 2020 for the most pass TDs in a season, including playoffs, by a QB who won the Super Bowl. Both had 50. pic.twitter.com/u1cXxn7BqA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

Sean McVay is youngest head coach ever to win a Super Bowl

McVay has gone from being the youngest head coach in NFL history to the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach in NFL history. At 36 years old, no coach has won a Super Bowl at a younger age than McVay.

Mike Tomlin also won a Super Bowl at the age of 36, but he was 36 and 323 days compared to 36 and 20 days for McVay. Regardless, winning a championship that early in your career is impressive.

Rams are first team to win Super Bowl with 1+ turnover and zero takeaways

The Rams weren’t even close to winning the turnover battle on Sunday night, giving it away twice and forcing zero turnovers. It’s the first time ever that a team won the Super Bowl despite turning it over at least once and failing to come away with a takeaway.

This goes back to the Rams losing the turnover battle this postseason but still managing to win it all. It’s rare, but the Rams pulled it off.

The Bengals are the first team ever to lose the #SuperBowl despite having no giveaways and at least one takeaway. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford is first QB to throw 3 TD passes and not win Super Bowl MVP

There was a case for Stafford to win Super Bowl MVP over Cooper Kupp. He threw three touchdown passes and one of his two interceptions went off the hands of his receiver. Aaron Donald and Von Miller should’ve garnered consideration, too.

But it was Kupp who deservingly won the award after scoring two touchdowns and dominating on the final drive. This was the first time a quarterback threw three touchdown passes and didn’t win Super Bowl MVP, which shows how QB-centric the award is.

Matthew Stafford is the only winning QB in a #SuperBowl to throw 3 TD passes and NOT be named MVP — Craig Ellenport (@ellenport) February 14, 2022

Andrew Whitworth becomes oldest player to win first Super Bowl

In his 16th season, Whitworth finally captured that elusive Super Bowl ring. At 40 years old, he still played at a high level at left tackle, helping protect Stafford in the pocket.

With the victory, Whitworth became the oldest player ever to win his first Super Bowl. Brady was obviously older when he won his last two rings in 2018 and 2020, but Whitworth was older when he won his first ring, since Brady won his first at just 24 years old.

Rams are 3rd team to win a Super Bowl in multiple cities

This is the Rams’ second Super Bowl title, but the first was while they were in St. Louis. Now they have a championship in Los Angeles, making them just the third team to win a Super Bowl in two different cities.

The Colts and Raiders also accomplished that feat.

With a 23-20 triumph tonight, the @RamsNFL franchise won its 2nd #SuperBowl but 1st to come in one of their Los Angeles stints (1946-94, 2016-). They join the Colts (Baltimore, Indianapolis) & Raiders (2 in Oakland, 1 in L.A.) as the only franchises to win SBs in multiple cities pic.twitter.com/Jn0OqAgHA4 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 14, 2022

