15 crazy stats from Bears’ Week 7 loss to Bucs

The Chicago Bears suffered a humiliating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which dropped them to 3-4 on the season. It was as bad as many expected it to be, where the offense managed just 3 points in a 35-point blowout loss that has left Chicago as the laughing stock of the NFL.

Here are 15 crazy stats from the Bears’ loss against the Bucs in Week 7.

Cairo Santos has made 35 consecutive field goals

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The most consistent offensive player for the Bears this season has been kicker Cairo Santos, who was responsible for all of Chicago’s 3 points against the Bucs. Santos has now made 35 consecutive field goals dating back to Week 3 of last season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

Tom Brady threw more touchdowns in one half than the Bears have all season

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With the exception of the Lions game, the Bears haven’t been able to pass the ball this season. The ground game has been productive, and that’s where they’ve scored most of their touchdowns. The Bears have just three touchdown passes this season, which is less than the four touchdown passes Tom Brady threw in the first half of Sunday’s game.

Tom Brady has four TD passes this half. The Bears have three TD passes this season. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 24, 2021

Bilal Nichols is third Bears player to be ejected in last 372 days

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was ejected for throwing a punch at Bucs center Ryan Jensen in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss. Nichols became the third Bears player in the last 372 days to be ejected for doing such. Former Bears wideouts Anthony Miller and Javon Wims were both ejected for throwing a punch at Saints safety CJ Gardner-Johnson last season — Wims in the regular season and Miller in the postseason.

Bilal Nichols is the third Bears player to be ejected from a game in the last 372 days. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 24, 2021

Justin Fields committed 5 turnovers

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

It was a rough day at the office for Bears rookie Justin Fields, who made a slew of rookie mistakes and was under duress for most of the game. While he’d done a good job protecting the football in the past, that wasn’t the case against the Bucs, where he committed five turnovers (3 interceptions, 2 fumbles). But it’s hard to argue all five were his fault.

Fields is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Not that it’ll come as a surprise to Bears fans, but Fields is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL. He’s been sacked 22 times this season, and he didn’t even play Week 1 or the first half of Week 2.

Justin Fields has been sacked the most times of any quarterback in the NFL this season even though he's 30th in the NFL in pass attempts.

Fields gets sacked 14.4% of the time he tries to pass; no other QB in the NFL is even at 10%. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 25, 2021

Bears are 2-0 against top playoff seeds in AFC

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that after getting dominated by the Packers and Bucs that Chicago is actually 2-0 against the top two playoff seeds in the AFC. They beat the Bengals in Week 2 and Raiders in Week 5, both of which are their most impressive wins.

The #Bears are 2-0 against the top two playoff seeds in the AFC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ET0DFennw5 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 25, 2021

Bears trailed by at least 30 points in the entire second half

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

This game was over before the game even kicked off, and it was evident pretty early on the Bears were going to be trailing…by a lot. Chicago trailed 35-3 at halftime, and they trailed by at least 30 points for the entire second half in a 35-point loss.

The Bears trailed by at least 30 points the entire second half Sunday. And still, they only made it to 168 net passing yards. That's as unfathomable as anything else that happened on a disastrous afternoon. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 25, 2021

Bears have yet to eclipse 200 net passing yards in a game this season

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears haven’t had 200 net passing yards in a game this season. They’re the first NFL team to start a season with 7-plus games without 200 net passing yards since the Titans in 2008.

Granted, Fields has passed for 209 yards against the Lions back in Week 4. But net passing yards factor in yards lost in sacks, and Fields is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL.

Bears have yet to throw for 200+ passing yards in a game this season. 🤯 They’re the first @NFL team since the 2008 Titans to start a season with 7+ games w/out 200 pass yards.@NFLResearch — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2021

Bears have scored 14 or fewer points 13 times since 2018

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears scored just three points in Sunday’s 35-point loss to the Bucs. It was the 13th time Chicago scored 14 or fewer points since Matt Nagy arrived in 2018. And this guy was supposed to get the offense on track. For what it’s worth, the Bears scored 14 or fewer points in 13 games in three years under John Fox.

In John Fox’s 3 years, the #Bears scored 14 or fewer points in 13 games. https://t.co/i8pVJCFSGY — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 25, 2021

Bears have a -61 point differential this season

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Despite their 3-4 record, the Bears have been downright atrocious on offense this season. Chicago has a -61 point differential, which is worse than the 1-5 Jaguars (-56). The only reason the Bears don’t have a similar record is their defense has been carrying them.

The Bears (-61) have a worse point differential than the Jaguars (-56) this season. pic.twitter.com/qj2qodvgqu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2021

Khalil Herbert recorded first 100-yard rushing game

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Herbert impressed in his second NFL start against the league’s best run defense. Herbert had his first 100-yard rushing game with 18 carries for 100 yards for a 5.6 average against a Bucs run defense allowing just 54 rushing yards per game.

Cole Kmet led the Bears in receiving yards

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

It figures that on National Tight End Day that Cole Kmet would lead the Bears in receiving. Kmet had five receptions for 43 yards on six targets. While it’s nice to see Kmet more involved, it speaks to the disappointment of the receiving corp, where Allen Robinson (16) and Darnell Mooney (39) disappointed.

DeAndre Houston-Carson had career-high 11 tackles

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

With injuries to Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush, the Bears were down to their fourth safety in DeAndre Houston-Carson, who was solid in the start opposite Eddie Jackson. Houston-Carson had a career-high 11 tackles in the game, and he added a pass breakup on Mike Evans.

Bears have rushed for 140-plus yards in four straight games

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The only thing that’s working on offense for the Bears is the run game, whether that’s with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert or Damien Williams. Chicago had 143 rushing yards, including 100 by Herbert, on the NFL’s best run defense in the Bucs, who were allowing just 54 rushing yards per game. This is the fourth straight game where the Bears have logged 140-plus rushing yards.

Here’s a fun fact: The Bears have now rushed for 140+ yards in four consecutive games. They haven’t accomplished that feat since 1990. (They went 4-0 in that stretch. They’re 2-2 in this one) — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 25, 2021

Bears had just 1 QB hit on Tom Brady

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

One of the biggest factors in last year’s upset over the Bucs was bringing pressure on Tom Brady, something that they failed to do in Sunday’s loss. Chicago had just 1 QB hit and 0 sacks on Brady in the blowout loss.

The Bears logged a grand total of 1 QB hit and 0 sacks on Tom Brady today. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 24, 2021

