15 crazy stats from Bears’ 19-13 loss vs. Vikings in Week 10

The Chicago Bears have officially hit rock bottom with their fourth consecutive loss in yet another very winnable game. Once again, the blame falls on an offense that continues to prove us wrong every week — yes, they can in fact get worse.

Here are 15 crazy stats from the Bears’ disheartening loss against the Vikings in Week 10.

The Bears lost their fourth straight game

After winning five of their first six games this season, the Bears have lost four consecutive games to fall to 5-5 on the season. And it's hard not to feel like the Bears' season is over, especially considering they have a pair of games against the Packers on the horizon.

Vikings beat the Bears for first time in three years

For the last two years, Chicago had Minnesota's number. The Bears had beaten the Vikings four straight times since Matt Nagy's arrival in Chicago. But Minnesota finally broke that streak with a 19-13 win, the first Monday Night Football win of Kirk Cousins' career.

Bears mustered just 149 yards of total offense

Facing another bad defense, it was another abysmal outing by Chicago's offense. The Vikings were allowing 412.9 yards per game, and the Bears managed a lowly 149 total yards of offense, which is just inexcusable. https://twitter.com/danwiederer/status/1328553819555377157?s=20

Nick Foles has thrown 8 interceptions this season

It's all been downhill since Foles took over for a benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 against the Falcons, where he's turned the ball over an uncharacteristic amount of times. Foles has thrown eight interceptions in eight games with the Bears this season. In comparison, Foles had eight total interceptions in 19 games from 2016-19. https://twitter.com/kfishbain/status/1328510507981152260?s=20

Cairo Santos has connected on 14 consecutive field goals

As the offense continues to crumble, at least the Bears have found a kicker! Santos continues to be Chicago's saving grace for this offense, as he booted two more kicks to bring his total to 14 consecutive field goals. He's now 17-of-19 on the season and has converted on all 17 extra points. https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1328515292927045632?s=20 https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1328516797168050177?s=20

Roquan Smith leads NFL in tackles and tackles-for-loss

Smith has been playing at an All-Pro level this season, as the NFL world saw on Monday night. Smith has 96 total tackles this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL with Giants linebacker Blake Martinez. But Smith stands atop the league in tackles-for-loss with 15 through Week 10.

Khalil Mack recorded his third career interception

Mack knows how to show up in primetime for this Bears defense, as notched his third straight takeaway against Kirk Cousins in Monday night's loss. Mack intercepted Cousins in the second quarter, which marked his third career interception. He also had one against the Packers in his Bears debut back in 2018. https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1328523114507083777?s=20

Cordarrelle Patterson tied for most kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history

Just when the Bears needed a spark, Patterson cranked off a 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, which gave the Bears a 13-7 lead in the third quarter. It was the eighth kickoff return for a touchdown in Patterson's career, which tied him with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the all-time lead. https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1328529025854300160?s=20

Patterson's kickoff return touchdown eclipsed the great Gale Sayers

Patterson also set a Bears franchise record with his 104-yard kickoff return touchdown. He eclipsed the late Gale Sayers for the longest kick return touchdown in Bears history, where Sayers had 103-yard touchdown against the Steelers back in 1967. https://twitter.com/LarryMayer/status/1328529530626207745?s=20

Bears offense was 2-of-11 on third down

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Bears offense was downright terrible on third down. Chicago managed to convert just 2 of 11 third downs (18 percent) in another ugly offensive showing.

Bears offense managed -2 yards in the third quarter

The Bears offense has been at their worst during the third quarter this season, which was on full display once again on the national stage. Chicago's offense managed a putrid -2 yards in the third quarter. If not for Patterson's kick return touchdown, the Bears would've been held scoreless in the third quarter for the ninth time this season. https://twitter.com/AdamHoge/status/1328539697539411969?s=20

Bears had four third-and-outs in 2nd half

Not only were the Bears held to negative yardage in the third quarter, but they also went three-and-out three straight times for a total of four three-and-outs in the second half. The Bears continue to find new lows in the third quarter. https://twitter.com/BradBiggs/status/1328543471494426624?s=20

Bears offense had just 108 passing yards

The Bears offense continues to play terribly against bad defenses, as was the case against the Vikings. Minnesota was allowing 287.9 passing yards per game (30th in the NFL) and Chicago mustered just 108 passing yards. To make matters worse, the Bears had 3.3 yards per pass play, which was a far cry from the 7.75 yards per pass play a bad Vikings defense was allowing. https://twitter.com/kfishbain/status/1328555012667084805?s=20

Bears are 0-2 when stopping NFL's top running backs

This Bears defense continues to be wasted on a terrible offense. Anytime you can hold the league's top rushing leaders under 100 yards, you should win. After allowing 164 total rushing yards and zero touchdowns between Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook, the Bears have a 0-2 record to show for it. https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1328554117871054848?s=20

Bears offense managed 1.4 yards per play in the second half

We're running out of ways to describe just how bad this Bears offense has been this season. But look no further than their 1.4 yards per play in the second half -- when they had a 13-7 lead and were playing for their season. https://twitter.com/JJStankevitz/status/1328568149923467265?s=20

