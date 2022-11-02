You have $15 to build your all-time Broncos defense!

With the Denver Broncos on a bye this week, we decided to take a quick look back at some of the best defenders in franchise history and rank them 5-1 (five being the best) based on their accomplishments with the team.

After having ranked the defenders at five different positions, we assigned monetary rankings to their placements. Now we’re asking fans if you had $15 to spend, which players would you sign from this all-time lineup?

Here’s my defense:

$5 CB Champ Bailey

Bailey is the best cornerback in franchise history and one of the best in NFL history. A five-time All-Pro and 12-time Pro Bowler, Bailey is a member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team and the Broncos’ Ring of Fame with 52 career interceptions on his resume. He has an expensive price tag in this exercise, but a lockdown cornerback should be a top priority.

$5 OLB Von Miller

Similar to cornerbacks, pass rushers are worth paying for. Miller is the best rusher in franchise history and one of the best in league history. He ranks first on Denver’s all-time sack list and he has two Super Bowl wins and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. A seven-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller can win games on his own.

$2 DB Bill Thomson

After splurging at cornerback and edge defender, the next three players have to be budget picks. Thompson represents a fantastic value — he earned first- and second-team All-Pro honors in the NFL as well as second-team All-AFL honors. A three-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, Thompson ranks third on the team’s all-time interceptions list (40).

$2 DL Trevor Pryce

Perhaps one of the most underrated defensive linemen in franchise history, Pryce won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos to begin his career before going on to earn three All-Pro nods and four Pro Bowl selections. Pryce totaled 91 sacks during a 15-year career in the NFL.

$1 LB Al Wilson

The Broncos have had several star linebackers in their history but there’s not much left in the budget after spending big at cornerback and pass rusher. Wilson is an excellent value at the cheapest option, though. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Wilson totaled 714 tackles, 21.5 sacks, five interceptions and eight forced fumbles during his eight-year career in the NFL.

