You have $15, build the best OL group from Cowboys’ history

Everyone dreams of being as rich as Jerry Jones. Well, you won’t make it, but you do have the chance to make believe. With the lull in the football schedule while the players and coaches take vacations before training camp, why not have some fun and learn some Dallas Cowboys history at the same time?

Using the internet-famous $15 rule, you have the opportunity to build the best group of players money can buy. Using our 2019 rankings of the 100 Best Players in Cowboys history — constructed around a proprietary formula — as a baseline, we’ve assigned prices to 25 players across five positions. With $15 to spend, how would you construct the ultimate Great Wall of Dallas?

You must pick one player from each spot on the line and their total costs cannot add up to more than $15. The numbers beside each player is where they ranked in our Top 100 back in 2019.

$5 Tier

Left Tackle: Tyron Smith (20)

Left Guard: Larry Allen (11)

Center: Travis Frederick (66)

Right Guard: Zack Martin (31)

Right Tackle: Rayfield Wright (24)

Best Player in the Group: Larry Allen (1994 – 2005)

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Allen made two All-Decade teams for his work with the Cowboys, earning seven first-team All-Pro nods and 11 Pro Bowls. Allen came on at the tail end of the 1990s dynasty, but he fit in like he was there from the beginning, starting all 16 games in the 1995 championship season. Allen played guard most of his career and earned a 119 Career AV across 176 games with the Cowboys, averaging a 9.9 AV every year of his career in Dallas. Allen was added to the Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Hall of Fame in 2013.

$4 Tier

Left Tackle: Flozell Adams (37)

Left Guard: Nate Newton (27)

Center: Andre Gurode (51)

Right Guard: Blaine Nye (64)

Right Tackle: Ralph Neely (26)

Best Player in the Group: RT Ralph Neely (1965 – 1977)

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Neely was the subject of a lawsuit between Dallas and the AFL’s Oilers for his rights, and the 1966 settlement is what began the tradition of the Governor’s Cup series between the two cities. Neely immediately became a starter as a rookie in 1965 and was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team. He was a three-time All-Pro but just a two-time Pro Bowler. A member of the 1960s All-Decade team, Neely has a Career AV of 108 across 172 games, all with the Cowboys.

$3 Tier

Left Tackle: Pat Donovan (35)

Left Guard: John Niland (32)

Center: Tom Rafferty (52)

Right Guard: Kevin Gogan (88)

Right Tackle: Erik Williams (34)

Best Player in the Group: LG John Niland (1966 – 1974)

Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright 1971 Malcolm Emmons

Niland was the prototypical pulling guard, and was acknowledged as a great lineman. He was part of the Super Bowl VI victory and is one of four linemen in team history with at least six Pro Bowl berths. Niland was also a three-time All-Pro selection, accruing a Career AV of 89 across 138 games played.

$2 Tier

Left Tackle: Mark Tuinei (71)

Left Guard: Herb Scott (43)

Center: Mark Stepnoski (61)

Right Guard: Leonard Davis (NR)

Right Tackle: Doug Free (86)

Best Player in the Group: LG Herbert Scott (1975 – 1984)

Photo by Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Scott spent his entire career in Dallas, earning Pro Bowl nods in 1979, 1980 and 1981, with All-Pro honors the final two years. According to his AV of 18, he had the best 1980 season of any player. Overall, he earned a Career AV of 79 across 140 games.

$1 Tier

Left Tackle: Tony Liscio (NR)

Left Guard: Kyle Kosier (NR)

Center: John Fitzgerald (70)

Right Guard: Kurt Petersen (NR)

Right Tackle: Jim Cooper (90)

Best Player in the Group: John Fitzgerald (1971 – 1980)

(AP Photo)

Fitzgerald was a rookie when Dallas won its first Super Bowl and was around for its second but was entrenched as a starter by 1977. Fitzgerald was a pioneer of snapping from the shotgun, and was another of their famed defensive tackle conversions when he moved to center during the 1972 season. He wasn’t a Pro Bowler, but was certainly Pro Bowl worthy.

