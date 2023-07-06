You have $15, build the best offensive unit in Eagles’ history

Philadelphia has had some all-time great offensive players, but what five players at multiple positions could give fans a dynamic unit on offense?

The Bird’s official Twitter account created a frenzy when they asked fans to build the ultimate roster.

The goal is to create the ultimate Eagles offensive unit with a $15 budget. Your team must consist of a quarterback, two wide receivers, a running back, and a tight end or fullback.

QB

$5 Donovan McNabb

$4 Randall Cunningham

$3 Jalen Hurts

$2 Nick Foles

$1 Michael Vick

Best Player in the Group: Donovan McNabb

Cunningham was dynamic, Foles has the Super Bowl and Hurts is the future, but Donovan McNabb owns every single passing mark in franchise history.

RB

$5 LeSean McCoy

$4 Brian Westbrook

$3 Wilbert Montgomery

$2 Ricky Watters

$1 Darren Sproles

Best player in the group: LeSean McCoy

McCoy is the career rushing leader of the Philadelphia Eagles with 6,792 yards. Shady’s followed by Wilbert Montgomery and Brian Westbrook with 6,538 yards and 5,995 yards respectively.

WR

$5 Harold Carmichael

$5 Terrell Owens

$4 DeSean Jackson

$4 Mike Quick

$3 A.J. Brown

$3 DeVonta Smith

$2 Alshon Jeffery

$2 Jeremy Maclin

$1 Fred Barnett

$1 Calvin Williams

Best player in the group: Harold Carmichael

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are shattering records, but Carmichael was ahead of his time.

FB/TE

$5 Keith Jackson

$4 Dallas Goedert

$3 Chad Lewis

$2 Keith Byars

$1 Brent Celek

Eagles Wire Picks

QB — $1 Michael Vick

RB — $2 Rick Watters

WR — $5 Harold Carmichael

WR– $3 DeVonta Smith

TE– $4 Dallas Goedert

Michael Vick has always been a talented quarterback and his skill level rises with this diverse group of pass catchers and a dual threat running back.

In three season with the Eagles, Watters played and started every game and recorded 3,794 rushing yards and 31 rushing TDs on 975 carries.

The Eagles’ all-time leader in career receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79), Carmichael would be a matchup nightmare.

DeVonta Smith has already shattered the Eagles franchise record for catches in a season by a wide receiver.

Goedert could be the prize of the group as a talented tight end who flourishes at Yards After The Catch.

