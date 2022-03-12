15 Biggest salary cap hits for the Eagles in 2022 as free agency approaches

One of the most important offseasons in Eagles franchise history is set to get underway this week and with Carson Wentz’s dead money coming off, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint.

After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact, the cap will rise to $208.2 million in 2022.

Where things currently stand, the Eagles are expected to have roughly $21 million in cap space, and there are some players with pretty substantial cap hits heading into 2022, some of whom could be potential cap casualties or possible trade candidates.

Here’s a look at the 15 biggest cap hits on the books for the Eagles in 2022, courtesy of Over The Cap.

1. CB Darius Slay -- $22,035,000

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

When the Eagles acquired Slay via trade from the Lions, his initial numbers were cap friendly, but after signing the talented cornerback to an extension, it’s time to pay up from a salary cap standpoint. Slay will make $16M in base salary. Toss in a bonus or two and his cap hit for 2022 is $22 million.

Potential cap casualty? No: Slay carries a cap hit of $17 million and he’s coming off a season in which he was named a Pro Bowler and should have been first-team All-Pro.

Look for Philadelphia to potentially give Slay an extension.

2. DT Javon Hargrave -- $17,802,000

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. Hargrave received $26 million fully guaranteed. The full guarantee consists of Hargraves 2020 and 2021 base salaries and workout bonuses. The Eagles converted $11.76 million of Hargrave’s 2021 salary into a signing bonus to reduce his salary-cap charge by $9.408 million, while also adding another voidable contract year to maximize the proration. The move added $2.35 million to Hargrave’s 2022 cap number and $7 million to his dead money if his contract voids in 2023.

Potential cap casualty? Absolutely not: Between his base salary and bonuses, Hargrave is due $16,758,000 in 2022, none of it guaranteed, so he along with Darius Slay could be in line for a new deal.

3. OT Lane Johnson $15,763,000

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson is the glue that holds Philadelphia’s offensive line together. Johnson is due $7M in guarantees and another $8M in bonus.

Potential cap casualty? No chance.

4. DT Fletcher Cox $14,946,820

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Cap Casualty? Trade candidate, absolutely. Cox would cost the Eagles almost $41M in dead cap money if he’s released before June 1 and a post-June 1 release would still get Philadelphia almost $26M in dead money.

5. DE Brandon Graham $9,413,000

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Potential cap casualty? No. Even before Howie Roseman talked about a role for Graham, it was unlikely that Philadelphia would part ways because of the salary cap. Graham is due $1,150,000 of base salary in 2022, another $8,163,000 in bonus, with none of his money guaranteed.

Graham will be on the roster because it’ll cost the Eagles -$17,061,000 in cap space to cut Graham with a post-June 1 designation.

6. OG Isaac Seumalo $7,668,000

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Cap Casualty? No: It was initially believed that Seumalo would be a candidate to save some money, but he’s a talented guard and can play center if Jason Kelce decides to retire. Philadelphia would save $5M by moving on from Seuamlo, but at what cost to their offensive line depth.

7. OG Brandon Brooks -- $7,059,235

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is an awesome human being who has been unable to stay healthy over the past three seasons.

Philadelphia wanted Brooks healthy at the season’s end for salary cap purposes in regards to a potential trade, release, or outright retirement, and the former All-Pro did the latter.

Philadelphia reworked Brook’s salary, reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4m to $7.1m. The only ‘22 cash was a $1.12m non-gtd base salary.

8. C Jason Kelce, $6,499,000

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Kelce’s new 1-year, $14 million deal isn’t official until the new league year starts, so he’s currently 8th on the list.

Kelce signed an extension last offseason and it included a void year for 2022. As Kelce decided his playing future, his contract included a clause that would have paid the future Hall of Famer $30 million if he was on the roster post-June 2, 2022.

9. K Jake Elliott $5,086,000

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

10. WR DeVonta Smith $4,577,589

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

11. LT Jordan Mailata $4,372,000

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) consoles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after throwing an interception against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The first year of his four-year, $64 million deal will see Mailata make just $965K in base salary.

12. OT Andre Dillard $3,936,095

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Dillard is a potential trade candidate that would save the Eagles $1 million i salary cap space.

13. TE Dallas Goedert $3,766,732

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

Goedert will start the first year of a 4-year, $57 million contract in 2022.

14. DE Josh Sweat $3,628,000

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Sweat will start the first year of his new 3-year, $40 million deal.

15. WR Jalen Reagor $3,619,276

(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

