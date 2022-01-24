15 Biggest salary cap hits for the Eagles in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have an important offseason ahead and with Carson Wentz’s dead money coming off, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint.

After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact, the cap is expected to rise to around $208.2 million in 2022.

Where things currently stand, the Eagles are expected to have roughly $14 million in cap space, and there are some players with pretty substantial cap hits heading into 2022, some of whom could be potential cap casualties.

Here’s a look at the 15 biggest cap hits on the books for the Eagles in 2022, courtesy of Spotrac.

CB Darius Slay -- $22,035,000

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Things were all good when the Eagles acquired Slay via trade from the Lions, and after signing the talented cornerback to an extension, it’s time to pay up from a salary cap standpoint. Slay will make $16M in base salary, toss in a bonus or two and his cap hit for 2022 is $22 million.

Potential cap casualty? No: Slay carries a cap hit of $17 million and he’s coming off a season in which he was named a Pro Bowler and should have been first-team All-Pro.

2. OG Brandon Brooks -- $19,439,237

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks is an awesome human being who has been unable to stay healthy over the past three seasons.

Philadelphia wanted Brooks healthy at season’s end for salary cap purposes in regards to a potential trade, release, or outright retirement.

Potential cap casualty? Absolutely yes: Brooks has a $13 million base salary, but no guarantees remaining and a roster that saw Philadelphia lead the NFL in rushing with Jack Driscoll and others flourishing at right guard.

3.DT Javon Hargrave -- $17,802,000

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles. Hargrave received $26 million fully guaranteed. The full guarantee consists of Hargraves 2020 and 2021 base salaries and workout bonuses. The Eagles converted $11.76 million of Hargrave’s 2021 salary into a signing bonus to reduce his salary-cap charge by $9.408 million, while also adding another voidable contract year to maximize the proration. The move added $2.35 million to Hargrave’s 2022 cap number and $7 million to his dead money if his contract voids in 2023.

Story continues

Potential cap casualty? Absolutely yes: Between his base salary and bonuses, Hargrave is due $16,758,000 in 2022, none of it guaranteed. If Philadelphia believes the defense won’t fall out off the cliff without Hargrave, Howie Roseman could walk away.

4. OT Lane Johnson $15,763,000

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Pro Bowl and All-Pro right tackle, Johnson is the glue that holds Philadelphia’s offensive line together. Johnson is due $7M in guarantees and another $8M in bonus.

Potential cap casualty? No chance.

5. DT Fletcher Cox $14,946,820

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Cap Casualty? Trade candidate, absolutely. Cox would cost the Eagles almost $41M in dead cap money if he’s released before June 1 and a post-June 1 release would still get Philadelphia almost $26M in dead money.

6. DE Brandon Graham $9,413,000

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Potential cap casualty? No. Even before Howie Roseman talked about a role for Graham, it was unlikely that Philadelphia would part ways because of the salary cap. Graham is due $1,150,000 of base salary in 2022, another $8,163,000 in bonus, with none of his money guaranteed.

Graham will be on the roster because it’ll cost the Eagles -$17,061,000 in cap space to cut Graham with a post-June 1 designation.

7. OG Isaac Seumalo $7,668,000

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Potential Cap Casualty? No: It was initially believed that Seumalo would be a candidate to save some money, but he’s a talented guard and can play center if Jason Kelce decides to retire. Philadelphia would save $5M by moving on from Seuamlo, but at what cost to their offensive line depth.

8. DE Derek Barnett $7,248,800 void

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Barnett is on the books for a void year as Howie Roseman worked to free up space in 2020, but the former first-round pick will likely depart Philadelphia via free agency.

9. C Jason Kelce $5,999,000 Void

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Kelce signed an extension last offseason and it included a void year for 2022. As Kelce decides his playing future, his contract includes a clause that will pay the future Hall of Famer $30 million if he’s on the roster post-June 2, 2022. The move forces the Eagles to make a decision on the center while allowing Kelce freedom to continue playing on his own terms.

10. K Jake Elliott $5,086,000

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

11. WR DeVonta Smith $4,577,589

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

12. LT Jordan Mailata $4,372,000

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) consoles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after throwing an interception against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

13. OT Andre Dillard $3,936,095

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

14. TE Dallas Goedert $3,766,732

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

Nyj Vs Phi

15. DE Josh Sweat $3,628,000

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

1

1