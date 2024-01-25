15 Arizona football seniors seeking college opportunity as Signing Day approaches

The portal. COVID-19. Extra seasons granted. Redshirts. So many factors go into why it has become so hard for high school seniors to find college football scholarship opportunities.

During the 72-hour December signing window, the best of Arizona's 2024 class signed away. A couple who already finished high school graduating requirements and had enrolled in college early this month have already gone through the portal and will transfer to another college.

Some are taking PWOs (preferred walk-ons) to Division I if not Power 5 schools. But for those seeking monetary help, their only options at this point appear to be in Division II and NAIA. Division III doesn't offer athletic scholarships. But it's better than nothing.

Here are The Arizona Republic's Top 15 seniors still out there who haven't decided on a college due to a lack of college interest and could be impact players at the next level:

Horizon High School's Dylan NolanCook attends a football practice on campus in Phoenix on September 12, 2023.

1. Dylan NolanCook, Horizon, OL, 6-6, 295

So far a Northern Arizona walk-on opportunity is what he's looking at. This is shocking to his coaches, especially head coach Andy Litten. "I think he's one of the best linemen in the state," said Litten, who was part of his other top lineman, Carter Lavrusky's December signing ceremony with Kansas.

2. Keaton Stam, Liberty, LB, 6-2, 228

He was maybe the best linebacker in the state last season. He's got the size, the instincts, the work ethic, the motor, all of the intangibles to make him an impact player at the D-I level. He could maybe go the rout of his QB and two-time Gatorade Arizona HS football POY Navi Bruzon and take a PWO. He's not gotten a lot of recruiting actions. Some small schools have reached out. But, at this point, the D2 option appears more realistic.

3. Braylon Gardner, Liberty, WR, 6-3, 210

He moved from tight end to wide receiver for his senior year and broke out among the top three receivers in the state. With no D-I offers to show for his efforts. He went against the top teams in the state and against nationally ranked Corona (California) Centennial, a game in which he caught six passes for 76 yards. He finished with 55 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 TDs for the Arizona Open state championship Lions. But, like Stam, his best shot is D2.

4. Dax Monestime, Boulder Creek, DT, 6-3, 280

Dynamic two-sport athlete. He's 30-0 with 16 pins this year on the wrestling mat in the heavyweight division. He's been a beast on the football field, despite getting double-teamed in a three-man front. He won't get outworked by anybody. He's got a stack of D2 offers, but the only DI is a PWO to Northern Arizona.

Saguaro running back Jaedon Matthews (3) runs the ball against Red Mountain during their 6A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

5. Jaedon Matthews, Saguaro, RB, 5-10, 175

Not sure what happened in his recruiting. He was set to go to Georgia Tech but that fell through. He had 12 Division I offers during his high school career. He says he's got two opportunities — one a scholarship and the other a PWO — and he will be announcing before Feb. 7 Signing Day. Stay tuned. He's a great leader and running back who led the Sabercats to the 6A title in December.

6. Champ Gennicks, Red Mountain, LB, 6-3, 215

Another you can make an argument for as the best linebacker in the state last season. The three-sports athlete is a tackling machine. He racked up 354 tackles in his career, 116 solo, and as a senior had 157 tackles leading the Lions to the 5A final. A warrior who will do anything to make plays. And he's got growth potential. He could put on 30 pounds and become a major college impact backer.

7. Eric Rivera, Millennium, Athlete, 6-1, 193

He can play multiple positions, including safety, running back and wide receiver. A versatile athlete who can do it all. Tough kid who breaks tackles and has breakaway speed.

8. Brady Forst, Arcadia, RB/WR, 5-6, 175

His height probably scaring colleges off. But he's a dynamo who converted from wide receiver to running back his senior season and led the Titans to their best season in decades. He's got all the qualities to earn something at the next level.

9. Nano Birdno, Flagstaff, TE/DE, 6-7, 210

Athletic and has great hands, he's also very physical with a rugby background. He has a 3.97 GPA. He was kept under the radar after missing some games last season due to an injury. But he's got so much potential, lots of room to grow with abilities to play either side of the ball.

10. Jacob Buggie, Brophy Prep, WR, 6-2, 195

He's got size, great hands, decent speed, and a knack for getting open. Very versatile. Coach Jason Jewell says he's shocked Buggie's recruiting isn't more active.

11. Carson Kolb, Horizon, LB/Edge, 6-4, 220

He had an NAU offer before that coach was fired. The new NAU coach has offered a PWO. Litten believes he is a Division I FCS-caliber football player.

12. Bryce Bacon, Raymond S Kellis, LB, 5-9, 195

His dad played football at ASU, his uncle at Utah and in the NFL. "Only thing holding him back is his height," coach Ben Kullos said. "Would be a huge addition at the D-II level. I haven't seen a linebacker move as he does in all my years of coaching."

13. Memphis Palelei, American Leadership West Foothills, Athlete, 6-1, 270

Can play linebacker, fullback and defensive line. He runs 40 yards in 4.8 seconds. He tore his PCL in the Mohave game. He started as a freshman at Shadow Ridge at linebacker on a playoff team, and transferred to the charter school before his junior year. His brother went to Oklahoma on a football scholarship. "He is nasty tough and a great kid," coach Chad Mitton said. "He is a Mountain West kid all the way. Someone like Utah Tech, NAU, Southern Utah would be getting a steal."

14. Jimmie Canidate, Independence, Athlete, 6-2, 190

Versatility should help him. Can play running back, receiver, safety, middle linebacker. He ran for 10 TDs and averaged seven yards on 50 carries last season. He had seven TD catches. And on defense he had 63 tackles, 12.5 for losses. He was the Southwest Region POY. "Had good numbers but not great because he moved around positions during a game," coach Kenyon Anthony said. "Covered sideline to sideline as a middle linebacker."

15. Jojo Clark, Saguaro, DB, 5-11, 190

Like Matthews, he was an early graduate looking for a college. He played nickel and safety on the 6A championship team. Very versatile and athletic, exceptional leader.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Top Arizona HS football players still seeking a college scholarship