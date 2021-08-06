15 area underclassmen not named Macy Beeson worth watching this fall

Aug. 6—Each year as the fall season approaches, The Herald Bulletin spotlights area seniors in our annual Elite 11 and Prime 9 features.

But three-fourths of the athletes competing on the fields, courses, pitches and courts will be underclassmen, and there are a great many who will be noteworthy this season.

At the top of the list is Lapel's Macy Beeson as the junior begins defense of her 2020 state golf championship. She started her campaign with a 68 at the Hamilton Southeastern Invitational and placed second after a playoff.

Here are 15 other underclassmen who will be worth a look this fall:

Alexis Baney, junior, Madison-Grant volleyball

A force defensively at the net, Baney led the THB area last year in blocks and figures to be one of the top attackers for the defending Grant 4 and Sectional 39 champs this season. The middle hitter is a club teammate of two other players on this list, Ramsey Gary and Mikala Ross of Pendleton Heights.

Tyler Dollar, junior, Lapel football

As a sophomore, Dollar was the area's leading rusher a year ago with 1,722 yards and an average over 7 yards per carry. He scored 20 touchdowns rushing and added another receiving while also racking up 55 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble defensively for the Bulldogs.

Jacob Erwin, sophomore, Lapel tennis

Erwin played at the No. 1 singles spot last year and posted a 16-7 record, leading the Bulldogs to their eighth straight sectional title and seventh consecutive Madison County championship. Also an All-THB Sports golfer, Erwin will look to keep those streaks alive for coach Justin Coomer.

Dilyn Fuller, junior, Anderson football

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end, Fuller recorded 44 tackles for the Indians and hauled in six passes offensively from his tight end spot. The junior has been getting some statewide attention, including being named preseason underclass All-State by Indiana Preps.

Ramsey Gary, junior, Pendleton Heights volleyball

The libero for the three-time defending Madison County champions, Gary is one of the top defenders and passers in the area. She recorded 52 service aces and led PH with 353 digs and 409 service receptions and recently made a verbal commitment to play at Indiana University.

Addy Gick, sophomore, Daleville golf

Still something of a work in progress, Gick showed enough promise last season to give Broncos golf fans hope the recent run of postseason success could continue. Gick shot a 101 at sectional as a freshman and won multiple youth tournaments over the summer.

Holli Klettheimer, sophomore, Frankton volleyball

Klettheimer burst onto the scene for the Eagles last season, helping lead Frankton to a 21-11 record. She posted 254 kills but proved to be more than an attacker and was one of the top all-around players with 44 blocks, 102 digs and a team-best 68 aces.

Gabe McGuire, sophomore, Alexandria football

Forced to assume the starting quarterback position due to an injury, McGuire more than acquitted himself for the Tigers, completing 60% of his passes for 989 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Alexandria could expand his role this season to take advantage of his extraordinary athleticism.

Isabelle Phillips, sophomore, Pendleton Heights soccer

Possessing quick feet and great speed in the open field, Phillips scored five goals and added four assists last year as an Arabians freshman. The sophomore midfielder figures to take on more of the scoring load this fall with the graduation of Macy Browning.

Noah Price, junior, Liberty Christian cross country

Price will look to build on a strong sophomore campaign, which included the Madison County championship and a trip to semistate. He placed 16th at sectional and 12th at regional before ending the campaign with a 93rd-place run at semistate, the top individual competitor at Huntington.

Kaitlyn Prickett, junior, Pendleton Heights soccer

Now a three-year starter, Prickett was second for the Arabians with nine goals last season, but her best talent comes in finding scoring opportunities for her teammates. Displaying great accuracy on her corner kicks, Prickett led PH with 13 assists as a sophomore.

Jayden Reese, junior, Elwood cross country

Reese was second to Price at Madison County in 2020 and also made a run to semistate with a 29th-place finish at the Delta regional. Also a semistate wrestling qualifier, Reese figures to improve on his cross country finishes after his 2020 accomplishments were made in spite of a foot injury.

Mikala Ross, sophomore, Pendleton Heights volleyball

The younger sister of reigning THB Sports player of the year Avery Ross, Mikala made quite an impact for the Arabians in her own right in 2020. She was second for PH with 186 kills, led the team with 43 blocks and figures to be one of the top middle hitters in the county this season.

Hunter Smith, sophomore, Frankton cross country

Smith earned all-regional status last season with a 20th-place finish in Muncie as one of three Frankton runners to advance to semistate. Standing nearly 6 feet tall, the long strider will look to build off strong freshman cross country and track campaigns this season.

Addyson Warren, junior, Alexandria volleyball

Entering her third year as a starter for the Tigers, Warren has proven herself to be an outstanding player in all facets of the game. Last season, she led Alex with 298 service receptions while contributing 217 digs, 40 aces and 57 kills as the Tigers finished 22-10.

