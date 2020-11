The Rams are ready to embark on the second half of their regular-season schedule, hoping to improve on their 5-3 start. They have their work cut out for them, facing a grueling slate of games still to come in November and December.

But before we look too far ahead to those upcoming games, we’re taking a look back at some key stats to know from the first half. The following statistics are courtesy of Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Reference, providing some context to the Rams’ first eight games.