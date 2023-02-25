15 2023 NFL Draft prospects for Browns to follow at the NFL Scouting Combine

The Cleveland Browns have holes to fill on their roster as free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft rolls closer. However, before we get there, first comes the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, where general managers, head coaches, and agents are known for wheeling and dealing behind the scenes.

The combine also has massive NFL Draft implications for the Browns as they have needs at defensive tackle, defensive end, and wide receiver before we reach Week 1 of the season. Here are 15 players to keep a close eye on as they travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the biggest job interviews of their lives next week.

DT Byron Young, Alabama

Defensive tackle is an obvious need for the Browns, and they may find a bargain in the third round in Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young. He has refined hands, an explosive first step, and a sturdy strength profile to two-gap and take on double teams. If the NFL wants to let one of the best defensive tackles in the class drop to the third round, the Browns should jump on it.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Another defensive tackle, Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton is my DT4 even if his draft stock does appear to be higher than that of Young. He possesses long arms and light feet to wreck pockets in pursuit of quarterbacks. Benton is a target at 42 or if the Browns make a small trade down deeper into the second round.

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

A firm target at pick 42, Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott is not going to be a sleeper for much longer. He is anticipated to run a low 4.3 40-yard dash and is a twitch and explosive athlete who effortlessly throttles between tempos. This makes him an excellent and sudden route runner even with his top-end linear speed. Look for Scott to have a big week.

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

North Carolina’s Josh Downs is the only other receiver at 42 that moves me. People like Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, but it’s a good thing he will likely be gone by the time the Browns come on the clock as he only has one track and is not a great route runner. Let the league overdraft on speed while nuanced and electric playmakers like Downs continue to drop.

EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

This is the dream at pick 42. If LSU’s B.J. Ojulari somehow falls out of the first round, he should not make it past the Browns. He is long, explosive, bendy, and a nuanced pass rusher with a nasty ghost move in his toolbox. The Browns need a long-term pass rusher across from Myles Garrett, and Ojulari can be that guy even if he is not in the usual big end frame the Browns have preferred.

C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

The interior offensive line is going to be a sneaky need for the Browns. As they have the most contracts over $10 million in the entire NFL, they will have to make concessions somewhere. Ethan Pocic is likely that concession this year, and Wyatt Teller may have limited time left in the brown and orange as well.

Wisconsin center Joe Tippman is athletic, a fit in the Browns’ wide zone run scheme, and plays with a nasty streak. Tippman, however, may not make it out of the second round so he could be a trade-back candidate.

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

He is going to test like an absolute monster. And stacking that on top of a dynamic Senior Bowl showing, Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore could be set to see his draft stock soar. The problem, however? His tape just doesn’t add up to more than a late third or early fourth round pick. So some teams may over-draft Adebawore out of the range of the Browns, but if he is on the board for their third or fourth rounder, the Northwestern defensive lineman would be a great fit with Jim Schwartz.

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

With both bite and bark, Florida State safety Jammie Robinson is one of the pound-for-pound toughest players in the class. He can play over the top, in the slot, or the box, making him quite versatile as well. The Browns will likely be replacing two safeties this offseason, so Robinson would be a great fit in Cleveland as a nickel who would not struggle to fit the run or a moveable safety.

TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Harrison Bryant is entering the last year of his deal, so the Browns may look to draft a young running mate next to David Njoku on day three of the draft. If they do that, Purdue’s Payne Durham would be a great target. He has a massive catch radius and has proven to have more wiggle at the top of his routes than one would guess a man his size would have. After a strong Senior Bowl showing, Durham looks to stack events at the combine next week as well.

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

A guy who can play both off the edge and along the interior of a defensive line, USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu output extraordinary production for the Trojans this year. While he is on the stiffer side and will not win along the outside shoulder, he is a strong run defender who is not afraid to work through the chest of the man across from him.

EDGE/LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

If Wisconsin pass rusher Nick Herbig was two inches taller and 30 pounds heavier, he would be a first round pick. However, his lack of size shows up in the run game. As the Browns look for a new SAM linebacker, Herbig could fit that mold in base defense looks, then slide out as a designated pass rusher in obvious passing situations. Despite being a tweener, Herbig is not a positionless player and is worth pounding the table for.

CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville

Greg Newsome II no longer wants to play in the nickel, and that position is a massive contributor for the Browns. Running out of nickel looks over 70 percent of the time, that is a starting position. Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark, while he played outside at Louisville, likely kicks inside at the next level. He is mean and is not afraid to work downhill either, so fitting the run as often as the nickel is asked to do for the Browns would not be an issue for Clark.

C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Another wide zone center who has the tools to get to the boundary as often as he would be asked to do in Cleveland is just a short drive away. Ohio State’s Luke Wypler has been as sturdy as they come for the Buckeyes since he started Week 1 as a redshirt freshman a year ago. With good eyes, intriguing lower-half tools, and a strong base in pass protection, Wypler looks destined to have a long NFL career.

WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

If the Browns wait until their third rounder to snag a wide receiver, Marvin Mims is the guy. While he is an outlier in size, he is explosive down the field, tracks the football at a high level, and has strong hands to play through traffic despite being on the smaller side. The issue with Mims, however, is that his route tree is not nuanced and is almost exclusively vertical.

LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

The Browns need to bring a veteran linebacker or two back in free agency. Between Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki (who will likely miss most of the season), and Deion Jones, the Browns cannot void every veteran from that room.

However, they also must draft a young guy who can take over at MIKE, and Tulane’s Dorian Williams checks all of their boxes from measurables, athleticism, and production. Williams will look to solidify those athletic traits next week in Indianapolis.

