14th Annual World MMA Awards voting open; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
Voting is underway for the 14th Annual World MMA Awards, at which Alexander Volkanovski, Johnny Eblen, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev and Francis Ngannou are up for the top honor.
Fighters Only Magazine again is hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony is expected to take place before the end of the year.
Voting is underway at WorldMMAAwards.com and runs for four weeks.
The Charles “Mask” Lewis Fighter of the Year nominees include Volkanovski, Eblen, Oliveira, Makhachev and Ngannou are up for the top honor. Female Fighter of the Year finalists include Julianna Peña, Cris Cyborg, Kayla Harrison, Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington.
MMA Junkie (MMA Media Source of the Year) and Mike Bohn (MMA Journalist of the Year) also are finalists.
According to Fighters Only, a panel of MMA industry experts put together the list of award nominees. That expansive list includes:
Charles "Mask" Lewis Fighter of the Year
Alexander Volkanovski
Johnny Eblen
Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev
Francis Ngannou
Female Fighter of the Year
Julianna Peña
Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison
Valentina Shevchenko
Raquel Pennington
Breakthrough Fighter of the Year
Tai Tuivasa
Mateusz Gamrot
Paddy Pimblett
Molly McCann
Johnny Eblen
International Fighter of the Year
Alexander Volkanovski
Roberto Soldic
Mateusz Gamrot
Islam Makhachev
Khamzat Chimaev
Fight of the Year
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)
Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler (UFC 268)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega (UFC 266)
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns (UFC 273)
Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez (UFC Fight Night 197)
Knockout of the Year
Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson (UFC 274)
Ignacio Bahamondes def. Roosevelt Roberts (UFC on ESPN 29)
Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bellator 272)
Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina (UFC Fight Night 204)
Roman Faraldo def. Robert Turnquest (Bellator 271)
Submission of the Year
Jiri Prochazka def. Glover Teixeira (UFC 275)
Stevie Ray def. Anthony Pettis (2022 PFL 5)
Oliver Enkamp def. Mark Lemminger (Bellator 281)
Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos (UFC Fight Night 205)
Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Oliveira (UFC 269)
Comeback of the Year
Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bellator 272)
Carla Esparza (Career)
Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos (UFC on ESPN 31)
Aljamain Sterling (Injury)
Chris Curtis (career)
Upset of the Year
Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes (UFC 269)
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Michał Materla (KSW 70)
Matheus Scheffel vs. Bruno Cappelozza (PFL 5)
Ben Parrish vs. Christian Edwards (Bellator 266)
Seika Izawa vs. Ayaka Hamasaki (RIZIN 33)
Best Promotion of the Year
UFC
Bellator
PFL
Cage Warriors
KSW
Leading Man of the Year
Dana White (UFC)
Scott Coker (Bellator)
Peter Murray (PFL)
Graham Boylan (Cage Warriors)
Kerrith Brown (IMMAF)
Referee of the Year
Jason Herzog
Marc Goddard
Mike Beltran
Mark Smith
Keith Peterson
Analyst of the Year
Paul Felder
Michael Bisping
Dan Hardy
Kenny Florian
Dominick Cruz
Personality of the Year
Laura Sanko
Daniel Cormier
Chael Sonnen
Joe Rogan
Jon Anik
Best MMA Programming
UFC Embedded
Dana White’s Contender Series
The MMA Hour
JRE MMA Show
Morning Kombat
MMA Media Source of the Year
MMA Fighting
MMA Junkie
ESPN
BT Sport
Sherdog
MMA Journalist of the Year
Ariel Helwani
John Morgan
Shaheen Al-Shatti
Aaron Bronsteter
Mike Bohn
Coach of the Year
Eugene Bareman
Eric Nicksick
Mike Brown
Henri Hooft
Diego Lima
Gym of the Year
City Kickboxing
Xtreme Couture
American Top Team
Kill Cliff FC (formerly Sanford MMA)
Fortis MMA
Trainer of the Year
Phil Daru
Jordan Sullivan
Andrew Wood
Heather Linden
Corey Peacock
Ringcard Girl of the Year
Brittney Palmer
Arianny Celeste
Luciana Andrade
Brooklyn Wren
Chrissy Blair
Fighting Spirit of the Year
Kevin Holland (Bravery – in and out of the cage, helping his community in the face of danger on several occasions)
Aaron Aby (Heart – surviving cancer and battling cystic fibrosis to become a top contender in Cage Warriors)
Bryce Mitchell (Charity – dedicating half of his UFC 272 fight purse to help children in medical need in his native Arkansas, with a special mention for Dana White who matched Mitchell’s contribution)
Alexander Volkanovski (Determination – demonstrating a champion’s will to overcome adversity and battling through a seemingly inescapable submission from Brian Ortega)
Robbie Lawler (Compassion vs. Nick Diaz – displaying true respect & genuine care for his opponent’s wellbeing in life)
