$140M indoor sports complex planned for Prince William County

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County could move closer to trying to cash in on the sports tourism industry.

The Board of Supervisors has until May 18 to decide whether to proceed with a proposed $140 million indoor sports complex along a stretch of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge.

“It will provide, an estimated $50 million in economic impact on an annual basis,” County Parks and Recreation Department Director, Seth Hendler-Voss, said.

According to a report ordered by the country on the project, the venue is also predicted to draw around 500,000 visitors a year.

“I have a number of concerns,” Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson, said.

Topping her list of concerns — the cost may be a lot higher because of the proposed location.

“The county owns land, but we’re not using land that we already own,” Jefferson said. “We’re going to have to purchase the site, and that is helping drive up the cost.”

The complex would feature hard-surface courts for basketball, pickleball and space for conventions or other events. A hydraulic running track would also be installed for large-scale track and field competition.

“The closest one that we always go to for invitations and needs is three hours away. Which Saturdays can be very inconvenient, and then or outside middle of the week and in the cold for,” said Patriot High School runner Daniel Ainerua during Wednesday’s meet at Osbourn Park High School.

That presents another challenge to student-athletes.

“The amount of time that they have to spend out of the classroom to travel these facilities spend out of their homes, being able to study, trying to make up work,” said Patriot head coach Jason Grant. “It is a lot of burden as students, as student athletes in this.”

Athletes see another reason for the sports complex to be built.

“We’re traveling so far away, sometimes parents can’t make it to our meet,” said Patriot runner Sidney Nolan. “Then the only way that they can see us is they have to pay for a mile split subscription, to view online.”

But parents may soon be able to watch their children compete in person, and closer to home.

