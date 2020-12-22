On December 21, 2006, Dolphins coach Nick Saban addressed rumors regarding his candidacy to return to the college level after two years in the NFL with this notorious quote: “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach.”

Fourteen years later, he still is.

Saban took the job in Tuscaloosa promptly after the 2006 NFL season ended, shrugging off his prevarication as the product of a must-lie situation. Really, what was Saban going to say with games left to be played in the NFL season? “Yep, I’m out of here”?

That said, he could have said something other than “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach” to handle the issue without admitting that he was leaving or at least considering it.

Now 69, Saban undoubtedly won’t be returning to the NFL to improve his 15-17 record. Then again, he hasn’t said he won’t. The minute he says that is the time to stock the Little Debbie’s snack cakes at whichever pro football facility he’ll be showing up for work.

14 years later, Nick Saban is still the Alabama coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk