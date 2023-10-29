The 2023 NCHSAA high school football playoffs are officially here.

With brackets released Saturday, seven area teams will start the path to a championship this postseason.

Hoggard finished an area-best No. 4 overall in the NCHSAA 4A East classification, meaning most of its games this postseason should go through Shipyard.

For now, sit back, relax, and take a look at 14 Wilmington-area high school football players to watch in 2023 NCHSAA playoffs.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS 2023 NCHSAA high school football playoff brackets for Wilmington-area teams

HOGGARD WINS MEC TITLE Hoggard football reclaims Mideastern Conference title from New Hanover in dominant win

Hudson Wilharm, quarterback, Hoggard

Hoggard's #15 Hudson Wilharm passes the ball as Hoggard took on North Brunswick Friday night Sept. 15, 2023 at Hoggard High School's Scott Braswell Stadium in Wilmington, N.C. Hoggard beat North Brunswick 52-0. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Wilharm leads a Hoggard offense that's been close to perfect in 2023, averaging 42 points per game.

Completing 72% of his passes for 1,830 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions this fall, Wilharm is the most accomplished area quarterback in this year's playoffs.

Senior running back M'Kel Bellamy has also been on a role for the Vikings, rushing for nearly 538 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Tyjhere Crudup, running back, Laney

Laney's #11 Tyjhere Crudup takes the ball in for a touchdown as Laney took on New Hanover Friday Oct. 13, 2023 at Laney High School in Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Since transferring to Laney from Ashley this spring, Crudup has been as advertised, rushing for over 1,147 yards and 21 touchdowns. With speed, size, and the ability to break a long run at any moment, the senior has shown why he's the Buccaneers top rusher.

Junior wideout Hampton Roderick has also had a big year, scoring eight touchdowns and reaching the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards.

Laney quarterback Kolbe Little hasn't had a perfect season, but the junior still threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Quinn Bentley, offense, Ashley

Bentley lines up all over the place for the Screaming Eagles, sometimes taking direct snaps and others at wide receiver. Wherever he is, he's productive, scoring 11 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown this fall.

Another weapon in the Screaming Eagles backfield is junior running back Jealan Brewington, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns this fall.

Caden Morton, running back, New Hanover

Morton missed the first week of the season with a shoulder injury but has been back to usual self since, rushing for nine touchdowns and 700 yards.

Fellow running back Mason Shand has also received plenty of action, scoring 10 times and rushing for 400 yards.

Junior Zeus Batts has been the Wildcats leading receiver in 2023, catching 24 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

Calvin Webb, running back, North Brunswick

Webb will play a big role in the North Brunswick backfield going into the postseason. Breaking out with an enormous 241 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Week 9, the Scorpions seem to be in good hands.

Under center for the Scorpions, senior quarterback TT Green will try to use his feet to score, like he has twice this season, as North Brunswick looks to make a deep run in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

Jeramiah Johnson, running back, Pender

Johnson has been a true workhouse for the Patriots this fall, receiving over 147 carries for 13 touchdowns and over 1,000 rushing yards. Fellow running back Jay Hill has racked up 12 touchdowns on the year.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 2023 NCHSAA playoffs: 14 players Wilmington area players to watch