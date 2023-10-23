14 trade candidates, ideas for Cowboys to consider as deadline approaches

The Dallas Cowboys enter the bye week with a 4-2 record. Entering Week 7 it was the second-best record in the league after both unbeaten teams fell last weekend (Jacksonville’s win on Thursday night moved them to 5-2). There are five teams with just one loss and eight teams with various records with only two defeats. Suffice to say it’s still a jumble at the top of the standings and obviously a plethora of teams are right on this group’s heels.

Nothing has been decided, but it’s clear after six games there’s work to be done to achieve the key to playoff success, earning multiple home games. At this point in the season, trade activity is the only remaining bastion of hope to markedly improve a roster. Once a faux landmark, recent years have seen a big increase in trade action surrounding the deadline. Could the Cowboys enter the fray?

Dallas has needs for frontline starters at a few positions and depth at other. Here’s an evaluation of what positions they could look to augment and candidates across the league who could be available and how much room Dallas has to make moves.

