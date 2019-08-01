14 teams with the best World Series odds after the MLB trade deadline

The 2019 MLB trade deadline came and went without much fanfare.

Big names predicted to be moved, like Madison Bumgarner and Noah Syndergaard, instead remained with their clubs. The most notable deals of the past few days included pitcher Zack Greinke joining the Houston Astros and the swap that sent Yasiel Puig to Cleveland and Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.

Other than that, major role-players were quiet. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers all stood pat with the rosters they have. According to the latest odds, all three teams still have a shot at winning the World Series – but only time will tell if their lack of trade deadline moves will affect them in the long run.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alternatively, the team with the best chances of winning the Fall Classic is one that did decide to make a major move.

Take a look below at the 14 teams still in the running for the 2019 title: