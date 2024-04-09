14 TCA student athletes sign NLI

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) — The Classical Academy showcased 14 seniors who signed their National Letters of Intent on Monday morning, April 8.

Among the student athletes, cross country runner Matthew Edwards will stick in-city with the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The son of FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister, Nathan, races to the Hoosier state with Taylor cross country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.