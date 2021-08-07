14 Smothered Chicken Recipes You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight
- 1/14
20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken
- 2/14
Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
- 3/14
Creamy Mustard Chicken
- 4/14
Bruschetta-Topped Crispy Baked Chicken
- 5/14
Guacamole Chicken
- 6/14
Skillet Chicken Parm
- 7/14
Grilled Caprese Chicken
- 8/14
Antipasto Baked Smothered Chicken
- 9/14
20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet
- 10/14
Skillet Buffalo Chicken
- 11/14
Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
- 12/14
Chimichurri Chicken
- 13/14
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
- 14/14
Chicken & Asparagus with Melted Gruyere
Cheesy, saucy or loaded with veggies—no matter how you prefer your chicken, we've got a recipe for you. With delicious toppings like fresh guacamole, grilled peaches and lemony feta sauce, these dinners take flavor to the next level. Recipes like our Creamy Mustard Chicken and 20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Chicken are healthy, tasty options to add to tonight's dinner menu.