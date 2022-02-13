The 14 Secret Superstars of Super Bowl LVI

Throughout Super Bowl history, winning teams have been buttressed just as much by unexpected players as they have been by established superstars. Who expected Malcolm Butler to pick off Russell Wilson’s skinny slant in Super Bowl XLIX, or Nick Foles to put up an MVP performance in Super Bowl LII, or for David Tyree to make that helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII, or for Rod Martin to pick off three passes in Super Bowl XV?

We can go all the way back to the first Super Bowl, when Packers receiver Max McGee blew up the Chiefs’ triple stack defense for seven receptions, 138 yards, and two touchdowns — most likely with very little sleep from certain extracurricular activities the night before.

So, when we get heavy into the 56th version of the NFL’s biggest game, here are 14 under-the-radar players who could have a similar transformative impact, and their potential ascents turning into rings for them, and all of their teammates and coaches.

Here are the Secret Superstars of Super Bowl LVI.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

This has been a good week for the Rams to note (as they obviously have) that Ja’Marr Chase isn’t the only Bengals receiver who can get downfield in a big hurry and just Bigfoot opposing defensive backs at the catch point — there’s also Tee Higgins, the second-year man from Clemson who Cincinnati took in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Expect head coach Zac Taylor and his offensive staff to test the Rams’ safeties with evil stuff like this.

Reminder that Tee Higgins is a dangerous man. pic.twitter.com/eqRH3iCLuz — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 30, 2022

And if you need a quick slant, Chase might be one of the NFL’s best at that, but Higgins can cause problems in the short game, too.

Tee Higgins might have some of the strongest hands in the NFL at the catch point. pic.twitter.com/ySBU7Wgmwv — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 31, 2022

Higgins is riding a postseason in which he’s caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 209 yards, including six catches on 10 targets for 103 yards in the AFC Championship game. He’s a primary reason opponents can’t just go box-and-one on Chase, no matter how tempting that idea may be.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

So. The Rams’ defense will obviously have to focus on Chase and Higgins, but let’s not ignore the potential effect Tyler Boyd can have in this game. This season, only Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes have had more dropbacks out of 11 personnel (three receivers, one running back, one tight end) than Joe Burrow’s 625, and Burrow has completed 394 out of 550 attempts in 11 personnel for 4,951 2,469 air yards, 34 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 112.3. That’s the highest passer rating in that personnel grouping of any quarterback in the NFL. Cincinnati’s three top receivers are the primary reason why.

Boyd is Cincinnati’s third-leading receiver with 77 catches on 99 targets for 890 yards, and six touchdowns. He’s also the Bengals’ most prolific slot receiver by far — 66 of his catches, 86 of his targets, 808 of his yards, and all six of his touchdowns have come from the slot.

Boyd has not dropped a slot target since Week 2 of the 2020 season, and he’s already set the tone regarding his offense’s receiver matchups against the Rams’ formidable defense — specifically cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could see a lot of Boyd as a slot defender, and who plays all over the secondary.

And here’s the thing — if you, as a defense, decide to focus on Chase and Higgins, Boyd is perfectly capable of finding the inevitable open spaces and heading for the end zone. The Broncos found this out in Week 15, when Boyd leaked across the field and scored a 56-yard touchdown in the middle of a cow pasture.

“I know watching tape that he has [covered one specific player],” Boyd said of Ramsey last week, via the team’s official website. “He has traveled with a guy. He has played both left and right corner. He even has clips of when he was in the slot. He’s a guy that can play it all, but we’re not anticipating guys singling out other guys playing them one-on-one.

“We don’t care what’s going to happen, how you are going to play us. We’re going to continue to play our game. We’re not going to not throw [Chase] the ball because Ramsey is on him. However they decide to play, they’re going to have to match us.”

Game on, as they say.

David Long Jr., CB, Los Angeles Rams

If Ramsey does follow Chase, and breaks out of his more multi-positional construct, the Rams aren’t in trouble at the slot position. At all. Because David Long Jr. has been lights-out in that role, especially in the postseason. Long has 116 slot snaps overall, and has allowed seven catches on 15 targets for 42 yards, 27 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, the pick-six of Kyler Murray in the Rams’ wild-card drubbing of the Cardinals seen below, and an opponent passer rating of 25.7.

In the playoffs? Long has allowed six catches on 11 targets for 25 yards, seven yards after the catch, and an opponent passer rating of 22.2.

Long can also be a good outside cornerback, but that’s not his ideal role in this game. He’s the guy who can firm up the slot should Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris decide to play more match concepts all over the field to try and negate Cincinnati’s estimable receiver trio.

Mike Hilton, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Speaking of slot defenders, Mike Hilton had best eat his Wheaties on Sunday morning. The former Steeler, who signed a four-year, $24 million contact with the Bengals this past offseason, will be carrying a rather heavy load in Super Bowl LVI. Why? Because he’s his team’s primary slot defender, and Cooper Kupp is the Rams’ primary slot receiver. This season, Hilton has allowed 60 receptions on 88 targets from the slot for 607 yards, 210 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 93.3. Split that into just the postseason, and it looks better — in Cincinnati’s three playoff games, Hilton has given up just six catches on 13 targets for 56 yards, 28 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 59.1.

Mike Hilton clamping Tyreek Hill all the way across the field pic.twitter.com/FrYbM8DgMp — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) February 1, 2022

Hilton will need every tool in the toolbox this time around, because in the 2021 season (regular and post), Rams slot master Cooper Kupp has 113 catches on 140 targets for 1,635 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 140.9 when thrown to in the slot. All of Kupp’s slot numbers lead the NFL by an absolutely crushing margin, but as our own Laurie Fitzpatrick points out, these two have faced off before, and it went better for Hilton than it did for Kupp.

Went back to 2019 to check out Mike Hilton vs Cooper Kupp when Hilton was still on the Steelers. It was often where the Steelers just let Hilton take on Kupp 1-on-1. We may see a similar gameplan in the Super Bowl. Kupp went 0 receptions on 4 targets that day 👀 pic.twitter.com/kW7WXza0NP — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) February 7, 2022

Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

You may remember that in Super Bowl LIII, Michel (then playing for the Patriots) had the only touchdown in the 13-3 New England win, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

And the first TD of the game goes to… 💪 @Flyguy2stackz 💪 pic.twitter.com/fqgw9MYOkO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 4, 2019

The Rams certainly remembered, which is one reason they were happy to trade for Michel back in August. Michel isn’t exactly a secret at this point, but we could be undercooking his value in this game as we talk so much about Los Angeles’ passing game and defense. Here’s why.

We’ve talked a lot this week about the Bengals’ ability to mess opposing quarterbacks up with three and four pass-rushers and dropping as many defenders as possible into coverage, and that’s played out well for them — even before they did it to Patrick Mahomes to Mahomes’ detriment in the AFC Championship win. When it comes to this game, we also know that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is susceptible to pressures and interceptions when he’s facing light pass-rushers and deep coverage.

The intuitive Rams response when the Bengals have light boxes would be to run the ball right into them. It’s a generally good idea, but Lou Anarumo’s defense has been pretty good when facing backs with five or fewer defenders in the box — including the playoffs, they’ve allowed 16 carries for 91 yards, 56 yards after contact, four first downs, one stuff, and 5.7 yards per attempt. That’s not earth-shattering, but that 5.7 average ranks seventh in the NFL this season.

Meanwhile, the Rams have run the ball 17 times against lighter boxes (five or fewer defenders in the box) for 98 yards, 32 yards after contact, 5.8 yards per carry, no touchdowns, one fumble, and two stuffs. Those 17 attempts include four scrambles by Matthew Stafford, and a broken play run by punter Johnny Hekker. Rams running backs have 11 carries for 63 yards against light bxes, and this season, Sony Michel has been the most effective.

There was this four-yarder against the 49ers in Week 18…

…and this 12-yard carry against the Cardinals in Week 14.

If the Rams can run the Bengals out of those light boxes, it’ll seriously ease up Cincinnati’s complex coverages. If not, Matthew Stafford could have a very rough day out there. That’s why Michel is so important.

Darious Williams, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Williams looked like the NFL’s next great cornerback in the 2020 season, when he allowed 38 catches on 78 targets for 578 yards, 174 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 55.4. The follow-up season hasn’t been quite the same; Williams has given up 64 catches on 102 targets for 784 yards, 257 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 96.2. An ankle injury that put him on injured reserve in October didn’t help. Perhaps it’s also the result of getting picked on more as a more established defender against better receivers, but the Rams can’t afford that kind of performance from Williams in this game against the Bengals’ cadre of receivers.

They’ll need the Darious Williams who can do this.

Darious Williams with the breakup on Gronk https://t.co/eWxKd1ZyV5 — UAB Sports 🍇 (@SportsUAB) January 23, 2022

Williams has been more that player in the postseason, giving up just 11 catches on 21 targets for 179 yards, 64 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 81.3

Kendall Blanton, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Rams top tight end Tyler Higbee left the NFC Championship game in the first half with a knee injury, and that injury will keep Higbee out of Super Bowl LVI. That’s a problem for Matthew Stafford in that Higbee has been one of Stafford’s better pass-blockers, and an easy target on short passes and red zone fades. However, backup Kendall Blanton has showed enough of late to keep things copasetic in that part of the offense.

Blanton was pretty good in relief of Higbee against the 49ers with five catches on five targets for 57 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers in the divisional round, and he’s not a bad blocker, as Nick Bosa could attest.

Kendall Blanton put in that work Sunday 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xw9ng8Au1G — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) February 2, 2022

Blanton’s touchdown against the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs was one of the 16 Stafford has thrown this season against the blitz, with no interceptions against blitz packages. The Bengals don’t blitz a lot, but Blanton can also be of use when Cincinnati’s defense is throwing seven- and eight-man coverage looks at him.

A'Shawn Robinson, DL, Los Angeles Rams

It should come as no surprise that Aaron Donald leads the Rams with 38 run stops on the season — Donald was born on another planet and was sent to Earth to destroy every offense he faces. But did you know that A’Shawn Robinson, the veteran defensive tackle, ranks second on the team with 37 run stops? Robinson has put those numbers up on just 334 run defense snaps as opposed to Donald’s 425, and while he can also make things happen as a pass-rusher (he has 17 total pressures on 268 pass-rushing snaps this season), it’s as a violent run-stopper where Robinson shows his primary value.

Ask the 49ers, who saw Robinson throw George Kittle aside to blow up Deebo Samuel on this play in the NFC Championship game.

Sending a message on snap #1 with the most violent run fit possible >>>> pic.twitter.com/6nUsR9hezZ — Diante Lee (@PFF_DLee) January 31, 2022

The end zone angle is even more impressive.

Aaron Donald leads the Rams with 38 run stops this season. A'Shawn Robinson ranks second with 37 — in fewer run snaps. How? Here's one example in which Robinson (94) demolishes the 49ers' two best offensive players in the NFCC. pic.twitter.com/aq11FcwMsu — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 8, 2022

Robinson will be specifically important on first down, because the Bengals will absolutely run the ball on first down on a no-matter-what basis. They handed the ball to Joe Mixon 16 times on first down in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, and overall, Mixon led the league with 219 first-down runs for 948 yards, 577 yards after contact, 4.3 yards per carry, and six touchdowns.

But Robinson has stopped opposing backs from converting first downs on first downs than any other defensive tackle in the league this season, with 54 such plays as the primary tackler. He also has four tackles for loss and a forced fumble against running backs on first down.

If you want big plays in the running game early in your game script, stay away from No. 94.

Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

This would not be the first time you’ve seen this player in this particular space. Hubbard was one of my Secret Superstars in the championship round, and he certainly earned that designation in Cincinnati’s win over the Chiefs. Not only did Hubbard have two sacks and a quarterback hurry in that game; he also got Patrick Mahomes out of his game by acting as a spy when the Bengals decided to rush three and drop seven. Hubbard was the glue, and if Mahomes took too much time trying to figure things out, Hubbard was more than happy to scream in from outside the picture for another takedown.

Sam Hubbard just came up huge for the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/ZRRKjBkDXf — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 30, 2022

Processing speed will be crucial for Matthew Stafford in this game, and Hubbard is a big reason for that.

Greg Gaines, DL, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams selected Gaines in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Washington, and Gaines didn’t see a lot of action in his first two NFL season — just 420 total snaps. That blew right up in 2021, as Gaines comes into the Super Bowl with 945 total snaps, and a new status as a force both in the Rams’ run defense, and as a situational pass-rusher. Gaines has been the team’s primary nose tackle this season — especially in their bear fronts — and he’s got five sacks, six quarterback hits, 31 quarterback pressures, and 33 stops.

Greg Gaines (@GregGaines99) wins with the cross chop inside. Gets a hit on Russell Wilson. If you beat the hands, you beat the man! #passrush #larams pic.twitter.com/tPwGBZjt1O — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 22, 2021

Gaines also has an OUTSTANDING Twitter account. The Bengals can check that out after the Super Bowl; their most pressing concern will be how to deal with him, and A’Shawn Robinson, and Aaron Donald, and Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd. The Bengals’ best hope here might be to run heavy personnel and to displace the Rams with pre-snap motion. Because if you double Donald, and if you double Von Miller, that leaves Gaines one-on-one unless you have extra guys up front. And that is a really bad equation for the Bengals’ interior offensive line.

B.J. Hill, DL, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals signed Reader, formerly of the Texans, to a four-year, $53 million contract before the 2020 season because they were tired of their run defense getting demolished. Reader played in just five games last season due to injuries, he came back very well in the 2021 campaign, and the Bengals rose from 27th to ninth in Football Outsiders’ Defensive Adjusted Line Yards metric as a result.

D.J. Reader kicking the center's ass on his way to stopping a perimeter run (again) pic.twitter.com/p51huAXRoo — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) January 24, 2022

Reader can also harass the quarterback — he has 29 total pressures this season — but his primary responsibility in this game (and it’s a vital one) will be to prevent the Rams’ run game from making significant gains from center to outside the tackles. He’s clearly shown the skill set to do just that, and it will be important for him to do so in this game if the Bengals are to get away with their light fronts and complex coverages against Sean McVay’s multi-faceted run game.

Logan Wilson, LB, Cincinnati Bengals

Which linebacker leads the NFL in interceptions this season at his position with five?

If you guessed Logan Wilson, selected by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Wyoming, you would be absolutely correct. In his second season, Wilson has seen a lot of coverage opportunities, and he’s made the most of them — he’s allowed 64 catches no 78 targets for 645 yards, 399 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, those five picks, and an opponent passer rating of 83.0. Wilson also had two picks in just 166 coverage snaps in his rookie season, so apparently, this is a thing.

Wilson’s two interceptions against the Steelers in Week 3 were harbingers of things to come…

Coverage was tight on the Logan Wilson interception. Press man free with Bates dropping from a deep half look to the the TE. pic.twitter.com/EaC2jtVx9N — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) September 28, 2021

Another interception from Logan Wilson as he blitzes and then drops back to find the ball in the air. Absolutely bonkers catch from the second year linebacker. pic.twitter.com/XK8235dfhC — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) September 27, 2021

And then, there was Wilson’s deflection interception against the Titans with 28 seconds left in the divisional round that secured Cincinnati’s 19-16 win.

Interception Bengals ! Eli Apple déloge le cuir des mains du receveur qui termine sa course sur Logan Wilson. Il reste 20 secondes ! Ballon Cincinnati #NFLPlayoffs #CINvsTEN #DivisionalRound #Titans #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/54vVcws2df — TDActu.com – Actu NFL 🏈 (@TDActu) January 23, 2022

Wilson is also a prime mover in Cincinnati’s varied pressure packages.

We had a really cool pressure design on Logan Wilson's sack vs the Titans. Start in an overload front. NT slants out and penetrates to occupy the C and RG while the 4T loops around him. Also bringing Bell quickly with Wilson delayed blitzing. Creates a ton of havoc. pic.twitter.com/zhAp2yWvsL — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) June 19, 2021

Wilson is less a run-stopper and more of a flexible coverage defender — he can also make plays from the slot — and the Rams had best be aware of him when throwing short to intermediate stuff over the middle.

Nick Scott, S, Los Angeles Rams

Scott started to get more reps later in the season as the Rams’ safety depth went south, and with all the noise about pulling Eric Weddle out of retirement, allowing Scott to get more time on the field may have been the more beneficial move in a coverage sense. This season, Scott has allowed just 16 catches on 33 targets for 181 yards, 64 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 53.3.

Two of Scott’s picks came in the playoffs — one against the Cardinals in the wild-card round, and one against the Buccaneers in the divisional frame. When you can get Tom Brady deep like this, it’s time for people to start talking about you more often. Joe Burrow will undoubtedly be watching for Scott over the middle.

TURNOVER After the 2-min warning, On 2nd & 17, Brady intercepted by Nick Scott#Rams 20 #Buccaneers 3 Q2 pic.twitter.com/615EXFkgsJ — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 23, 2022

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams

Howard’s interception of Jimmy Garoppolo’s desperation arm punt late in the NFC Championship game was more a gift from the 49ers’ embattled quarterback than anything else…

THE RAMS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL! Jimmy Garoppolo INT to Travin Howard. pic.twitter.com/tbcVCOWVzV — Grunt Talks NFL (@GruntTalksNFL) January 31, 2022

…but we shouldn’t sleep on Howard as a pass defender, especially in the postseason, where the TCU alum has allowed just seven catches on 15 targets for 36 yards, 41 yards after the catch (yeah, he’s good with screens), no touchdowns, that interception, and an opponent passer rating of 25.7. Howard has switched between the box and the slot quite adeptly, and you shouldn’t be surprised if his name pops up once or twice in Super Bowl LVI.

