14 recently cut players the Rams should consider adding

The Los Angeles Rams set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but their work isn’t close to being done. On Wednesday, they’ll begin assembling their practice squad, and they can also put in claims for players who were waived by other teams.

Vested veterans who are not subject to waivers can be signed at any time, so the Rams don’t have to wait until tomorrow to put in a waiver claim for those players. They’ll certainly be scouring the waiver wire and free agency for players who can help them, particularly at edge rusher, kicker and perhaps the defensive line.

Here are 14 recently released players the Rams should either claim off waivers or sign as free agents.

OLB Malik Reed, Dolphins

The Rams had Reed in for a pre-draft visit in 2019, showing interest in the Nevada edge rusher four years ago. He’s bounced around the NFL since then, spending three years with the Broncos and one with the Steelers before joining the Dolphins this offseason, but he’s once again on the market. Reed is undersized at just 6-foot-2 so he may not fit what the Rams are looking for in an edge rusher but he had 13 sacks in 2020 and 2021 with the Broncos, so he’s been productive in the NFL.

K Cade York, Browns

York was a fourth-round pick in 2022, which probably put a lot of pressure on the young kicker. The Browns traded for Dustin Hopkins on Monday and waived York in a corresponding move, coming away unimpressed by the job he’s done this offseason. York may have struggled last season and made just 24 of his 32 field goal attempts, but it’s not as if rookie Tanner Brown has more experience in the NFL.

OL Michael Dunn, Browns

The Browns surprisingly waived Dunn on Monday despite him looking like he’d be the team’s backup guard. Dunn played four preseason games this year and only allowed one sack with four total pressures. His run-blocking grade of 83.3 was particularly impressive, too. He’s played 28 games in the NFL since coming into the league as an undrafted rookie with the Rams in 2017, making four starts with the Browns the last two years.

QB Colt McCoy, Cardinals

McCoy could be the perfect backup quarterback for the Rams to pick up. He’s not flashy and doesn’t have a big arm but he has something Stetson Bennett doesn’t: a lot of NFL experience. He’s played 56 games and made 36 starts, proving to be a capable backup throughout his career. What makes him an even better fit is he’s worked with Sean McVay before when the two were in Washington together from 2014-2016; McVay was the offensive coordinator those three years.

DB Desmond King, Texans

King signed a two-year deal with the Texans last offseason but after playing 17 games and making 13 starts in 2022, Houston moved on. King had five interceptions and 182 total tackles in the last two years with the Texans, consistently finding himself around the ball. He was especially good last year when he had a coverage grade of 71.8 and an overall grade of 73.2. King is the versatile defensive back the Rams could use in the secondary, giving them some depth at safety and the nickel spot.

NT Carl Davis, Patriots

The Rams need size along the defensive line and Davis brings that to the table. He’s 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, which makes him a good fit at nose tackle as a run defender. This was a somewhat surprising cut by the Patriots but it could end up working out in the Rams’ favor if they’re looking to upgrade their defensive line and run defense. Their preseason performance certainly shows they should be.

G Michael Jordan, Panthers

In four years as a pro with the Bengals and Panthers, Jordan has played 55 games and made 29 starts. He’s been a below-average player in pass protection but he brings good size to the guard position at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. The Rams already added Kevin Dotson this week but Jordan could help add even more depth and potentially upgrade the guard group.

OL Tyre Phillips, Giants

Phillips could be a potential swing tackle for the Rams if claimed off waivers. He’s 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds and is a former third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2020 draft. He’s played 1,172 snaps in his three-year career and though he’s allowed 10 sacks and 49 total pressures, he’s lined up at every spot except center, so his versatility is undeniable.

OLB Raymond Johnson III, Bengals

Johnson stood out this preseason with two sacks and eight total pressures in three games, according to Pro Football Focus. He also forced a fumble and finished with a run defense grade of 62.0. But it was his pass-rushing ability that really stood out, which made him a surprising cut by Cincinnati. The Rams desperately need help at outside linebacker and Johnson could be a good player to bring in.

OLB Oshane Ximines, Giants

Ximines had six pressures this preseason, though he didn’t turn any of those into a sack and he had just two tackles. In four years with the Giants, he had 50 total pressures and nine sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, with 15 of those pressures and three sacks coming last season alone. He’s still just 26 years old and is a former third-round pick who might be able to help a Rams team that’s desperate for some juice off the edge.

CB Bradley Roby, Saints

Roby was a surprising cut by the Saints, especially considering there was trade interest in the veteran cornerback. He’s a talented and experienced nickel corner who could help add some depth at that position for the Rams, which is a bit thin behind Cobie Durant in the slot. Roby has started 60 games in his career and owns 11 career interceptions, so the production and NFL experience is unquestionably there.

DB Darren Hall, Falcons

Hall is a versatile defensive back who can play cornerback or safety, but he hasn’t panned out in the NFL as a former fourth-round pick out of San Diego State. He’s gained valuable experience, playing 31 games and starting 10 in his first two seasons, but he’s had coverage grades of 60.1 and 47.1 in those two years.

K Brett Maher, Broncos

Maher was having a fantastic 2022 season with the Cowboys until he choked in the playoffs and couldn’t even make an extra point. He couldn’t win the Broncos’ kicking job this year as the team traded for Wil Lutz, but Maher has a powerful leg and showed last year that he can be accurate, too.

QB Will Grier, Cowboys

Grier had what was probably the best game of any quarterback this preseason, throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and two more touchdowns in the finale against the Raiders. It was a legitimate audition for 31 other teams after the Cowboys informed him he’d be released in wake of the Trey Lance trade, and he could not have played better.

