14 quarterbacks invited to 2024 NFL Combine

The Raiders are in the quarterback market and the talent this year is stronger than ever. The NFL Combine will take place in late February and early March, and there will be several quarterbacks to watch in Indianapolis.

Here are all 14 quarterbacks that are slated to appear at the NFL Combine:

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates after Notre Dame defeated the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes near Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, December 29, 2023.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) holds the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) smiles during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Sep 2, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) signals to the sideline during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns in the first half of the 2022 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Spencer Rattler of South Carolina (2) throws the ball during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Michael Pratt of Tulane (7) throws the ball during the first half of the 2024 Senior Bowl football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball during the football game against MTSU at Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green Ky, on Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023.

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) passes the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes to his teammate. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Caleb Williams, USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

