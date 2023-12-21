14 players sign on to play Hawaii football

Dec. 21—Navigating through an evolving college football world of agents, NIL deals and well-funded programs, the Hawaii football team secured 14 signed commitments for head coach Tim Chang's third recruiting class.

"We won't waiver, " Chang said of the pursuit of talent. "We want people who want to be here."

The Rainbow Warriors began making offers to football prospects in the spring.

"We really control what we can, and that's the way you've got to roll, " Chang said.

But oral commitments are not binding, leading to "a free for all, " according to Chang, until letters of intent are signed. Wednesday was the first day of the early-signing period for football prospects.

Punahou School offensive lineman Tu 'i Muti's digitally signed documents actually arrived in the UH coaches' in box on Tuesday evening. Muti, who was on a family trip in Spain, took advantage of the 11-hour time difference.

Throughout Wednesday morning, the other 13 signed commitments were received.

"It was just putting pen to paper and closing out the deal, " Bishop Gordon High quarterback Micah Alejado said.

It will be a homecoming for Alejado, who grew up in Ewa Beach and attended Saint Louis School before moving to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year at Bishop Gorman. MaxPreps named Alejado as the nation's top junior player in 2022. This past season, Alejado did not throw an interception in leading the Gaels to a national title.

Alejado said he all but decided on UH a year ago. He made that intention public when he announced his commitment in April. But while Internet "detectives " expressed concern when Alejado "liked " a post on UNLV, he did not stray from his UH commitment. Chang and linebackers coach Chris Brown, who previously coached at Bishop Gorman, met with Alejado last week in Las Vegas.

"We really believe in him and his skill set, and we wanted to give him the attention he needed so we could get him landed here, " Chang said.

Alejado said he took nine classes this semester to earn enough credits to graduate early and enroll at UH next month.

"It was tiring, " he said of the extra school work, "but it's part of the dedication. I really wanted to go (to UH ) early and get into that program. I was pushing through it."

Alejado's first day of UH classes is Jan. 8. Spring practice opens in late January or early February.

Frank Kahoa Abreu—Tight end, 6-4, 200—Kamehameha-Maui—Notes : Set Kamehameha-Maui career record with 1, 846 yards ... averaged 17.9 yards on 103 receptions over three years ... more than 29 other family members are named Frank Abreu.—Chang : "Kahoa is a good get for us. He's tall, long, and he can run. He really fits our developmental in what we want in a tight end. He can be effective in the pass game but also add an extra gap as a blocker. I'm proud to get a Maui guy. I know Maui fans are proud when they can get a guy representing the island."

Micah Alejado—Quarterback, 5-10, 160—Bishop Gorman High (Las Vegas )—Notes : Named the 2023 Nevada 5A Division I offensive player of the year after throwing 35 scoring passes without an interception. ... led Bishop Gordon to three consecutive titles.—Chang : "I think the world of Micah. I think he has potential to be really great. And he has been in high school. He's a national champion. He set out a goal to not throw an interception. To do that, against the caliber of teams he faced, and to lead a powerhouse, he's special player. He's a difference maker."

Nazaiah Caravallo—Defensive end, 6-2, 223—Campbell High—Notes : Ranked No. 5 prospect in Hawaii by ESPN ... three sacks, five tackles for loss as a senior.—Chang : "Long, athletic. He's a special player whom I think will be really good. What I love is he's all bought-in. He wants to be great. He wants to stay home and play for the state."

Alika Cavaco-Amoy—Linebacker, 5-11, 207—Punahou School—Notes : 62 tackles, three TFLs, two sacks in 2023. ... consensus 3-star prospect.—Chang : "Talented linebacker, leader, playmaker. He fits right into our linebacker room, our 'Lion's Den.' I can't wait for him to lead us and be one of those special guys."

Jarvis Heimuli—Receiver, 6-3, 190—Trinity High (Euless, Texas )—Notes : Averaged 19.6 yards per catch in two-plus seasons ... younger brother of UH slotback Pofele Ashlock.—Chang : "He's a different player from Pofele. I think he's going to be special in his own way. He's a little bigger than Pofele. He's fast and long. He's going to come in here and build his own story."

Armando Lewis—Receiver, 6-3, 205—Canyon Springs High (Nev.)—Notes : Runs 4.5 seconds over 40 yards ... Averaged 26.7 yards per catch.—Chang : "Big, special, great athlete. He'll come in and be one of the strongest guys in that (receivers') room. I can't wait to see him grow into what we're doing. He never ran hurdles, but he's now a 110-meter champ."

Tu 'i Muti—Offensive line, 6-2, 295—Punahou School—Notes : Won KHON Cover 2 award as lineman of the year ... Related to NFL players Alama Uluave and Netane Muti.—Chang : "He's a physical big body who's going to move people. He's home grown. That's what we love about him."

Alvin Puefua—Defensive lineman, 6-4, 320—West High (Salt Lake City )—Notes : Utah's No. 1 D-lineman, according to 247Sports ... 11 TFLs as a senior.—Chang : "He's a big body. We're lucky to get him. He's going to develop in our system."

Jay Tauala-Harris—Offensive lineman, 6-2, 270—Lakewood High (Long Beach, Calif.)—Notes : No. 11 interior O-lineman in California, according to On3 ... led rushing attack that averaged 7.1 yards per carry.—Chang : "Jay is athletic. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. He does a really good job."

Joshua Tavui—Offensive lineman 6-3, 290—Campbell High—Notes : Key lineman for an offense that led the state with 402.4 yards and 38.2 points per game.—Chang : "That's another big body. He played all five (O-line ) positions in high school. He's a good, smart player who's nasty at contact. He moves really well for his size."

Christian Vaughn—Running back, 5-11, 215—Butte College (Calif.)—Notes : Led California community college players with 132.4 rushing yards per game ... scored 18 TDs as a sophomore.—Chang : "He led California (JC players ) in rushing this year. We cut the film on him, and he's running through bodies, he's running through tackles, he's running by guys. He's a special athlete we can plug in."

Tristan Waiamau-Galindo—Edge, 6-3, 220—Kamehameha Schools—Notes : 12.5 sacks and 16 TFL in 2023.—Chang : "He's a good get for us. He's a dude. He led the state in sacks. He's a dynamic pass rusher against great competition. He showed up every week. We're excited to have him."

Dion Washington—Defensive tackle, 6-2, 290—Nevada—Notes : Seventh-highest interior defensive lineman in the Mountain West, according to Pro Football Focus grades.—Chang : "That's a big, physical D-tackle we need who can come in and play right away. He's going to surprise some people."

Noah Wily—Edge, 6-2, 195—Saint Louis School—Notes : State's third-ranked edge rusher, according to 247Sports.—Chang : "Long, rangy, can run, quick. He's going to be another pass-rushing guy who will get after quarterbacks."