14-Year Old Florida Dog Attends College Class to Help Separation Anxiety

Julia Wolf came up with an unconventional solution to help her dog that suffers from separation anxiety, video posted to TikTok on October 24 shows.

The 14-year old black Labrador named Emma couldn’t stand to be apart from her humans, so they brought her to class with them at the University of Miami.

Julia said her dad, Jay Wolf, teaches at the university and Emma gets anxious every time she’s apart from him.

“She is the sweetest, most loving dog. With her older age she has developed anxiety when my dad leaves, so we decided to bring her to his class with us!”, Julia told Storyful.

Watch as the happy pup brings joy to the class. Credit: Julia Wolf via Storyful