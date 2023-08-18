The 14 offensive standouts to know before the 2023 football season

It’s amazing how much things change.

Going on over a decade of covering football around Emmet and Charlevoix counties, the one thing I can absolutely say is that change is inevitable.

That’s certainly not always a bad thing. There’s been a lot of good change.

The offenses have really opened up from the old ground and pound days, where everyone was riding the ‘three yards and a cloud of dust’ train.

Coaches have come and gone throughout the area, , but I really like this crop of dedicated men leading area youth right now.

Both Petoskey's CJ Hibbler (6) and Joe McCarthy return to the backfield for the Northmen in 2023.

Then there’s the recognition part. People – including college coaches – are starting to notice the talent around here and not just the same Division II and III programs. Division I schools are seeing Northern Michigan as a good recruiting ground.

Below is the area offensive talent you should be aware of heading into the 2023 season.

OFFENSE

Henry Herzog, Sr. — Charlevoix (RB)

Herzog isn’t going to break many 80-yard runs, but he’s the kind of player that, when the ball in his hands, makes defenders really have to make a decision on how they want to tackle him.

They call that a ‘business decision’ and you better not choose wrong, because it'll be like hitting a wall and the bell will be ringing.

He ran for 569 yards and 11 touchdowns while sharing the duties a year ago.

Defenders have to make that all-important 'business decision' when meeting Henry Herzog on the field.

Joe McCarthy, Sr. — Petoskey (QB)

By now, McCarthy is likely a pretty well known name around the area.

He passed for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, then added some ground work too – all with his most lethal teammate on the sidelines.

McCarthy throws a pretty ball when he’s got time in the pocket and should only take a jump in 2023 with a better line and his best offensive tackle back.

Nolan Little, Sr. — Boyne City (OL)

Of course the offensive line is getting some love, a Little here at least.

Little returns as the anchor of a pretty depleted offensive front, though he’s just the kind of guy the Ramblers can lean on in 2023.

When speaking with senior captain Joey McHugh, he mentioned Little as one of the guys that’s put in major work during the offseason.

Joe Ruthig, Jr. — Harbor Springs (RB)

Things went from bad to worse for the Rams last season, but head coach Rob Walker and the Rams’ offense has something to build on with Ruthig.

A student at Harbor Light Christian, Ruthig – also a strong baseball player – has some shiftiness to his game. That’s good, because he’s certainly not going to run anyone over.

Harbor should be able to move him around within the offense as well.

CJ Hibbler, Sr. — Petoskey (RB)

The small sample size Hibbler put up a year ago before going down with an injury was all a host of Division I collegiate programs needed to see.

Hibbler was electric through the first few games before the injury and will be the focal point of the Northmen offense in 2023. It’ll be exciting to see what he’s got in store as he makes up for lost time.

Braylon Grybauskas, Sr. — East Jordan (AP)

It’s hard to say what positon Grybauskas is.

He’ll line up out wide, in the slot, take sweeps, take handoffs. He’s truly an all-purpose player and his stats reflected that a year ago with 516 yards rushing and six scores and 337 receiving and three touchdowns.

I’m expecting even more in one final season for this Red Devil.

Brenden Aenis, Jr. — East Jordan (OL)

Well, I have to be honest: Aenis might be my favorite player on the list.

Centers have to stick together like that.

As a former center, I know that there’s no play happening this season without Aenis touching the ball first. Sounds like he’s the most important player to me.

He’s also a good player and an athlete at the positon with basketball feet.

Petoskey's Seth Marek set records as a sophomore wideout with the Northmen. What's he got in store for a junior campaign?

Seth Marek, Jr. — Petoskey (WR)

Marek picked up some great experience as a sophomore at the varsity level a year ago.

He’s a really polished receiver that you can tell knows the positon and understands routes. He’s also big and knows how to adjust to the ball when it’s in the air. Some guys wait when they see the ball coming, Marek will attack it.

After setting some PHS receiving records with over 430 yards and four scores last season, he should be in for even more in year two.

Brady Jess, Jr. — Charlevoix (QB)

Jess fits the mold of recent Charlevoix quarterbacks. He’s just a tough kid who knows how to play football.

You won’t find very many all-state wresters who are also starting at quarterback, but that’s Jess.

He could be more polished as a passer, but he was just a sophomore a year ago and he's also not needed to go out there and throw it a ton within the Rayder offense. He did have 16 touchdowns as a sophomore, so a big junior year could be in store.

All set for a big season, Hudson Vollmer. The Charlevoix senior could be the breakout needed on the offensive side.

Hudson Vollmer, Sr. — Charlevoix (AP)

There’s options around the Rayder offense, but Vollmer might become Jess’ favorite target in 2023.

He’s along the lines of one of those players who can line up all around the field and he’ll do the job you ask him to do.

The Rayders will be looking for someone to deliver some home runs on the field and that someone could be Vollmer.

Logan Shooks, Jr. — East Jordan (RB)

Talk about coming out of nowhere. I couldn’t have told you what team Shooks played for entering last season, but it took just one game to figure it out.

He emerged as the leader of the EJ backfield, running for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns on nearly six yards a rush. He also added almost 200 receiving and over 80 tackles as a linebacker.

This kid’s a football player for East Jordan. That much I know now.

East Jordan's Logan Shooks returns to the backfield, as does the center he'll be running behind, Brenden Aenis (52).

Brayden Greensky, Sr. — Charlevoix (OL)

At 6-foot-2, 250-pounds to go with a full battering ram facemask and black eye paint, Greensky looks the part.

He also plays the part and will enter the 2023 season as one of the leaders of a talented Charlevoix offensive line that’s replacing just one from a year ago.

Charlevoix's Brayden Greensky looks the part and plays the part up front for the Rayders.

Brody Shaw, Sr. — Petoskey (OL)

After missing such a large chunk of last season, you can tell Shaw is ready to get back out there and cook up some pancakes on Friday nights.

Chef Shaw is big – 6-foot-5, 270-pounds – and plays a nasty kind of football that you want in your offensive linemen.

There were times a year ago I was scared standing next to him on the sidelines as he yelled during games, so I’m excited he’s back out on the field.

Drew Neer, So. — Boyne City (QB)

Well, we already know who has the best name on the list. So why not save the best for last.

Neer has the chance to drop ‘the other Neer’ label this season as he follows his brother, Jack, as the starting quarterback for the Ramblers.

He started multiple games a year ago and helped keep Boyne on the path to a 9-0 regular season, a lot to ask of a freshman at the most important position.

It’ll be fun to see what Neer does in just his sophomore campaign.

Now the starter entering a varsity season for the first time, Boyne City's Drew Neer is one to watch ahead.

