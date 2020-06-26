14 more Clemson players test positive for coronavirus to bring team total to 37

Over a dozen more Clemson players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said a week ago that nearly 28 members of the athletic department had coronavirus. On Friday, it announced 19 new coronavirus cases. Fourteen of those 19 new cases are football players and 23 of the 28 positive tests announced a week ago were from football players, upping the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Clemson football players to 37.

“Clemson athletics is monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26, concluding a week in which 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period,” the school said. “Through June 26, there have been no hospitalizations for any individual within Clemson Athletics related to COVID-19 and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic.”

Clemson said it had conducted a total of 430 coronavirus tests on athletes and staff members since the beginning of the month. 43 of the positive tests have come from athletes while four have come from staff members.

The outbreak at Clemson is the largest known outbreak among a college football team to date. Clemson’s positive tests come as athletes return to campus for voluntary workouts to prepare for the 2020 football season and as cases in South Carolina rise to their highest levels.

The state has had nearly 30,000 positive tests for coronavirus as almost 2.5 million people have tested positive throughout the United States. Coronavirus cases have surged across the country — and especially in southern states — in recent weeks.

Texas Tech reveals 23 cases in football program

Texas Tech announced on Friday that it had 23 football players, coaches or staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Twenty-one of those cases, per the report, are now considered to be recovered.

Texas Tech conducted 197 tests total, and none of the people who tested positive required hospitalization.

Players were allowed to return to campus on June 15 for voluntary workouts. The players who chose to return and did not test positive continued with their workouts normally, the school said.

Texas had nearly 142,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Friday night, according to The New York Times, and set a new single-day record on Thursday with more than 6,500 new cases alone. Lubbock County, where Texas Tech is located, had less than 1,800 cases.

