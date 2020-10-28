14 Mets become free agents, with team reportedly set to decline Wilson Ramos' option

With the Mets expected to decline the option on Wilson Ramos' contract for the 2021 season, 12 players are set to become free agents with the World Series having ended.

News of the Mets' plan to decline Ramos' $10 million option, which will require paying a $1.5 million buyout, was reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The move to decline Ramos' option was expected, with him coming off a season where he was a liability on both sides of the ball.

The Mets will also decline options for the 2021 season on Robinson Chirinos and Todd Frazier, Newsday's Tim Healey reported.

Meanwhile, Yoenis Cespedes, Jared Hughes, Jed Lowrie, Jake Marisnick, Eduardo Nunez, Rick Porcello, Erasmo Ramirez, Rene Rivera, Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha, and Justin Wilson all officially became free agents on Wednesday.

Of the Mets' free agents, the ones it could make the most sense for them to try to retain are Stroman and Wilson.

When it comes to Stroman, the Mets have until Nov. 2 to decide whether or not to extend Stroman the one-year Qualifying Offer worth $18 million.

If the Mets extend the offer and Stroman accepts, they will get him for the 2021 season at $18 million.

If the Mets extend the offer and Stroman rejects it, they will receive draft pick compensation if Stroman signs elsewhere.

The Mets could also extend the offer (or not) and attempt to work out a long-term extension with Stroman.