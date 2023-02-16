14 former Bills players getting another shot in the XFL spring league
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles settled it on the field at Super Bowl 57 in a 38-35 final for KC.
But football is far from over and we’re not talking free agency and the 2023 NFL draft: It’s time for the XFL.
The spring league is getting back underway on Saturday. Plenty of former Buffalo Bills are getting in on the action.
Check out the full list of former Bills players taking part in the XFL in 2023 below:
AJ McCarron | QB | St. Louis Battlehawks
Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Bills tenure: 2018
Nate Becker | TE | Arlington Renegades
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Bills tenure: 2019-2020
CJ Brewer | DT | Houston Roughnecks
(USAT photo)
Bills tenure: 2022
Ryan Lewis | CB | San Antonio Brahams
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Bills tenure: 2018
Keith Ford | RB | Arlington Renegades
Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Bills tenure: 2018
Kahale Warring | TE | DC Defenders
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Bills tenure: 2021
Travon Fuller | CB | DC Defenders
(USAT photo)
Bills tenure: 2022
Treyvon Hester | DT | Seattle Sea Dragons
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
Bills tenure: 2021
Jordan Veasy | WR | Seattle Sea Dragons
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Bills tenure: 2019
Gary Jennings | WR | St. Louis Battlehawks
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Bills tenure: 2020
Daniel Joseph | DE | Seattle Sea Dragons
Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Bills tenure: 2022
Tim Harris | DB | St. Louis Battlehawks
Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Bills tenure: 2021
Austin Proehl | WR | St. Louis Battlehawks
(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Bills tenure: 2018, 2021
Jordan Miller | CB | Arlington Renegades
(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
Bills tenure: 2022