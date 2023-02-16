14 former Bills players getting another shot in the XFL spring league

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles settled it on the field at Super Bowl 57 in a 38-35 final for KC.

But football is far from over and we’re not talking free agency and the 2023 NFL draft: It’s time for the XFL.

The spring league is getting back underway on Saturday. Plenty of former Buffalo Bills are getting in on the action.

Check out the full list of former Bills players taking part in the XFL in 2023 below:

AJ McCarron | QB | St. Louis Battlehawks

Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tenure: 2018

Nate Becker | TE | Arlington Renegades

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Bills tenure: 2019-2020

CJ Brewer | DT | Houston Roughnecks

(USAT photo)

Bills tenure: 2022

Ryan Lewis | CB | San Antonio Brahams

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bills tenure: 2018

Keith Ford | RB | Arlington Renegades

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tenure: 2018

Kahale Warring | TE | DC Defenders

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Bills tenure: 2021

Travon Fuller | CB | DC Defenders

(USAT photo)

Bills tenure: 2022

Treyvon Hester | DT | Seattle Sea Dragons

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

Bills tenure: 2021

Jordan Veasy | WR | Seattle Sea Dragons

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Bills tenure: 2019

Gary Jennings | WR | St. Louis Battlehawks

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Bills tenure: 2020

Daniel Joseph | DE | Seattle Sea Dragons

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tenure: 2022

Tim Harris | DB | St. Louis Battlehawks

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tenure: 2021

Austin Proehl | WR | St. Louis Battlehawks

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Bills tenure: 2018, 2021

Jordan Miller | CB | Arlington Renegades

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Bills tenure: 2022

