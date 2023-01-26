14 ex-Giants will play in conference championship games

This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the San Francisco 49ers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The winners, of course, will meet in Super Bowl LVII.

Although the New York Giants are not involved and haven’t been in years, both games will have a slight Big Blue favor. Many former Giants line the rosters of those four teams and will factor into the respective outcomes.

Here’s a look at all the ex-Giants who will be playing (or sitting on the bench) this Sunday.

Note: Players on IR, PUP, practice squad, NFI, and other designations will be included in this list.

CB Eli Apple (Bengals)

DT B.J. Hill (Bengals)

S Michael Thomas (Bengals)

DB Yusuf Corker (Bengals)

TE Tanner Hudson (Bengals)

DE Raymond Johnson III (Bengals)

WR Kadarius Toney (Chiefs)

NT Danny Shelton (Chiefs)

K Robbie Gould (49ers)

QB Josh Johnson (49ers)

LS Taybor Pepper (49ers)

CB Janoris Jenkins (49ers)

CB James Bradberry (Eagles)

DT Linval Joseph (Eagles)

