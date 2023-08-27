14 days until Vikings season opener: Every player to wear No. 14

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2023 regular season in 14 days at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 10.

From now until then, we will take a trip down memory lane and count each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

Punter Ryan Wright currently wears the No. 14 for the Minnesota Vikings with Stefon Diggs having worn the number recently.

With 14 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to wear No. 14 in a regular season game with the Vikings (via Pro Football Reference):

P Ryan Wright: 2022-2023

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

QB Sean Mannion: 2021-2022

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

WR Stefon Diggs: 2015-2019

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

QB Joe Webb: 2010-2013

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

QB Brad Johnson: 1994-1998, 2005-2006

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

K Fred Cox: 1963-1977

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

QB George Shaw: 1961

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

