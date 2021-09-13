14 crazy stats from Bears’ Week 1 loss vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears opened the 2021 season with an embarrassing 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where it wasn’t Chicago’s offense that was the biggest disappointment.

The good news is the rest of the NFC North also lost, so the Bears are somehow tied for first place in the division with the Packers, Vikings and Lions. Small victories, right?

Here are 14 crazy stats from the Bears’ loss to the Rams in Week 1.

David Montgomery has scored a touchdown in seven consecutive regular-season games

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery picked up right where he left off last season with another impressive outing, where he logged 108 yards on 16 carries. One of those runs was a 3-yard touchdown, which extended his streak to seven consecutive regular-season games with a touchdown. https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1437231613947957250?s=20

Justin Fields is the first Bears rookie QB to rush for a touchdown in a season opener since 1960

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Justin Fields made his brief debut in five plays for the Bears. But it was his last play of the night that was his best -- a 3-yard rushing touchdown that gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from this offense once he's starting. Fields became the first Bears rookie quarterback to rush a touchdown in a season opener since 1960. He's the second Bears rookie to score a touchdown in an opener since running back Tarik Cohen in 2017. https://twitter.com/BearsPR/status/1437242042195738632?s=20

Andy Dalton's longest pass attempt was 16 yards

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Bears' downfield passing attack was nonexistent against the Rams. Andy Dalton's longest pass attempt was 16 yards. Every other starting quarterback attempted at least four passes of 15-plus yards in Week 1. Only five of Dalton's 38 attempts were for 10 yards or more, a vote of confidence from his head coach. https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1437258677916942337?s=20

The Bears offense had 0 three-and-outs

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

It wasn't all bad news for the Bears offense in Sunday night's loss. Believe it or not, Chicago had zero 3-and-outs during the course of their Week 1 game, which is growth for this unit. Pat O'Donnell, who's usually quite active during a game, had just one punt. But 14 points isn't going to get it done, especially with this defense.

Dalton is now 0-6 on Sunday Night Football

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dalton struggles on Sunday Night Football continued in his Bears debut, where he's now 0-6 all-time. Over the course of his career, he's thrown 10 touchdowns and four interceptions and completed 58.4 percent of his passes. https://twitter.com/kfishbain/status/1437204022306295810?s=20

Bears defense had 0 tackles-for-loss

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears defense was atrocious against a high-powered Rams offense, who had their way with them throughout the game. One of the more surprising stats was that Chicago didn't muster a single tackle-for-loss against Los Angeles. They also only logged a single pass breakup. https://twitter.com/wiltfongjr/status/1437282997481398274?s=20

Bears offense went 0-for-4 on fourth down attempts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nagy knew he could't rely on his defense to keep the game close, which is why the Bears went for it on fourth down four times against the Rams. They failed to convert each of those attempts, including a 4th-and-15.

Marqui Christian was roasted

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago might be in the market for a new slot corner -- step on up, Duke Shelley -- after Marqui Christian's night against the Rams. Christian allowed five catches on six targets for 85 yards, two touchdowns and a huge blown coverage for one of those scores by Cooper Kupp. https://twitter.com/ErikLambert1/status/1437469466472943622?s=20

Montgomery had 82 rushing yards after contact

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Montgomery showed up ready to fight for every yard against the Rams, and he racked up 108 rushing yards and a score. But 82 of those rushing yards came after contact, where Montgomery now leads the NFL through Week 1. https://twitter.com/BearsFilmRoom/status/1437443981932171267?s=20

Rams had 10 plays that went longer than 14 yards; the Bears had 2.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears had a balanced attack with running the ball with Montgomery, they failed to accrue any big plays. Chicago had two plays that went for more than 14 yards -- according to The Athletic -- and both of those were in the running game. By comparison, the Rams had 10 players that went longer than 14 yards.

Bears allowed 30 points in season opener for first time since 2015

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears allowed 34 points to the Rams in their season opener, which were the most points allowed by Chicago in Week 1 since 2015, according to The Athletic. When we start getting into 2015 territory, you know something's wrong. The Bears allowed more than 31 points for the first time since a 49-7 loss to open the 2003 season.

Bears averaged 5.2 yards per rush

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Bears run game was the most encouraging part of the entire loss, where they totaled 134 yards on 26 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per rush. Granted, most of that came on Montgomery's 108 yards on 16 carries for an average of 6.8 yards per rush. But it was certainly a bright spot.

Matthew Stafford had a 156.1 passer rating

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford was nearly flawless in his Rams debut, where he completed 20-of-26 passes for 321 yards, three touchdowns for a 156.1 passer rating. It was the best in his 21 games against the Bears, where he just abused Chicago's secondary all game.

Bears held the ball for 35:14

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears did something right on offense controlling the time of possession with a balanced attack led by Montgomery. Chicago won the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 35:14 compared to the Rams for 24:46. And yet, they couldn't do much else right, which led to a Bears' defeat.

1

1

1

1