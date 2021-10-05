14 crazy stats from Bears’ Week 4 win against the Lions

The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday, improving to 2-2 on the season following encouraging outings by both their offense and defense.

With Bill Lazor taking over play-calling duties, running back David Montgomery taking the lead and rookie Justin Fields at the helm, the Bears offense looked like a competent unit, and they scored a season-high 24 points. While the defense had some bend-don’t-break moments, they held Detroit to just 14 points, forced two turnovers and sacked Jared Goff four times.

Here are 14 crazy stats from the Bears’ win against the Lions in Week 4.

Justin Fields quadrupled the number of 20-plus yard pass plays for the Bears this season

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Justin Fields finally got a chance to show what he can do with the deep ball, and it was a thing of beauty. Heading into Week 4, the Bears had a league-worst one pass play of 20-plus yards. Fields threw four passes of 20-plus yards against the Lions, and he finished with five passes of 15 or more yards.

The Bears entered today with a league-low 1 pass play of 20+ yards. Justin Fields has completed 4 pass plays of 20+ yards in three quarters. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 3, 2021

Fields' had the highest big time throw percentage for a Bears QB

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

How good was Fields with the deep ball? The rookie set a single-game mark for the Bears with a 23.5% Big Time Throw percentage dating back to the start of the PFF era (2006).

Justin Fields' 23.5% Big Time Throw percentage is the best single-game mark for a Chicago Bears quarterback in the PFF era (since 2006) — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) October 4, 2021

Jared Goff is 0-11 without Sean McVay

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Jared Goff remains winless without former coach Sean McVay, as Detroit’s loss to Chicago dropped Goff to 0-11 dating back to his rookie season. Goff’s last win without McVay came in college on Dec. 29, 2015 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Jared Goff's last victory without the help of Sean McVay was on December 29, 2015 in the Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force. He is now 0-11 sans McVay. #Lions #Bears — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) October 4, 2021

Bears outside linebackers had themselves a day

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears are finally getting production out of their outside linebackers, and they were especially impressive against the Lions. Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson combined for 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks (one each), 5 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup and 1 fumble recovery.

The #Bears OLB trio of Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, and Trevis Gipson combined for 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks (each player had a sack), 5 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass defended, and 1 fumble recovery. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 4, 2021

Bears now lead the NFL in sacks following 4-sack performance

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Believe it or not, the Bears lead the league in sacks with 15 through the first four weeks of the 2021 season, where they’re ahead of the Panthers and Browns, who have 14. Quinn and Mack both recorded a sack for the third straight week — Quinn in all four games this season. Quinn leads the Bears with 4.5 sacks (sixth best in the NFL) and Mack has 4.0 sacks (10th in NFL).

Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree also had a day

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears starting inside linebackers also had themselves a day as Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree combined for 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hit and 1 pass breakup, which Ogletree got his hands on during a fourth-down attempt. Ogletree is making a case to keep his starting job when Danny Trevathan ultimately makes his return.

#Bears inside linebackers Alec Ogletree and Roquan Smith combined for 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, and 1 pass defended. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) October 3, 2021

Bears defense has allowed 41 points in the 4th quarter this season

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chicago’s defense allowed just 14 points to Detroit, but Sunday’s game was a reminder that the Bears defense has struggled in the fourth quarter this season. The Lions scored one of their two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, where Chicago has now allowed 41 points in the final quarter.

4th quarter defense still a problem for the Bears. They’ve allowed 41 points in the fourth this season. That drive was too easy for Detroit. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 3, 2021

Darnell Mooney had a career-high 125 receiving yards

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Mooney is finally getting the attention he’s deserved, and it only took 20 regular-season games. Mooney had his breakout game with a career-high 125 receiving yards, where he was the recipient of several deep balls from Justin Fields, finally showing everyone the deep threat Mooney is capable of being.

Mooney also had a career-best 64-yard reception

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney connection is going to be an exciting one to watch for years to come. We saw a few of those glimpses against the Lions, where Mooney was the target of several deep balls from Fields, including a 64-yard reception, which was a career-long for Mooney.

Career-long 64-yard reception for WR @Darnell_M1! — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 3, 2021

David Montgomery had his second 100-yard rushing game this season

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery continues to be the best running back in the NFC, and he proved it with another impressive performance against the Lions. Montgomery recorded his second 100-yard rushing game this season — and his first one against Detroit — as he was the player the Bears’ improved offense ran through.

Montgomery has four career multi-touchdown games

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Montgomery was impressive against the Lions, including two rushing touchdowns. It was Montgomery’s fourth career multi-touchdown game and his second against the Lions. Unfortunately, Montgomery will be sidelined for 4-5 weeks with a knee sprain. But he’ll be back this season.

That TD marks Montgomery's fourth career multi-touchdown game and his second in a row against the Lions. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 3, 2021

Allen Robinson now has at least one catch in all 92 career games

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

While Allen Robinson still hasn’t gotten an opportunity to really show out this season, he reminded everyone why he’s one of the league’s best receivers. Robinson had three receptions for 63 yards, where he’s now recorded at least one reception in all 92 career games. It’s currently the second-longest active streak behind DeAndre Hopkins (129).

Robinson now with at least one catch in all 92 career games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind DeAndre Hopkins (129). — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 3, 2021

Bears 2020 class contributed in a big way

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears’ 2020 draft class had an impressive day against the Lions. Well, most of them. Second-round cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to be one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks this season, where he allowed two catches on five targets and had a pass breakup. Fifth-round edge rusher Trevis Gipson recorded his first career sack and had four total pressures. Then there was Mooney, who had a career-high 125 receiving yards and some impressive catches downfield.

Jaylon Johnson allowed 2 catches on 5 targets with PBU. Trevis Gipson had a sack and 4 total pressures. Darnell Mooney had 125 yards receiving.#Bears 2020 draft class did work on Sunday. — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) October 4, 2021

Cairo Santos has the NFL's longest active streak of made field goals

AP Photo/David Dermer

The Bears finally have a reliable kicker in Cairo Santos, and he currently owns the NFL’s longest active streak of made field goals thanks to his 33-yard field goal against the Lions. Santos, who hasn’t missed since Week 3 of the 2020 season, has made 32 consecutive field goals.

With the Patriots' Nick Folk and the Giants' Graham Gano both missing field goal attempts today, the Bears' Cairo Santos now has the NFL's longest active streak of made field goals at 32. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) October 4, 2021

