14 crazy stats from Bears’ Week 5 win against the Raiders

The Chicago Bears defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday, improving to 3-2 on the season in an encouraging team win where the defense, offense and special teams all contributed to their best win of the season.

Chicago’s defense held one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses to just 9 points, sacked Derek Carr three times and forced a turnover. The offense did enough to win, leaning heavily on a productive ground game, and Cairo Santos remained clutch, booting two fourth-quarter field goals.

Here are 14 crazy stats from the Bears’ win against the Raiders in Week 5.

Justin Fields threw his first NFL passing touchdown

It took three starts for rookie quarterback Justin Fields to throw his first NFL passing touchdown. Fields found tight end Jesper Horsted for a 2-yard score to give Chicago an early 7-3 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

First career TD pass for @justnfields, a 2-yarder to TE Jesper Horsted. Horsted's first TD since the Thanksgiving game at Detroit in 2019. Bears lead 7-3 with 13:11 left in the half. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 10, 2021

DeAndre Houston-Carson recorded his second career INT

There’s just something about October for DeAndre Houston-Carson. Houston-Carson recorded his second career interception Sunday against the Raiders, which was Chicago’s only takeaway of the game.

Second career INT for DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, his first since sealing the victory in Week 6 last year at Carolina. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 10, 2021

Trevis Gipson recorded his second straight sack

Second-year pro Trevis Gipson has been on a hot streak in these last two games, where he has recorded the first two sacks of his young career. Gipson had one of three sacks on Derek Carr.

Second sack in as many games for LB Trevis Gipson. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 10, 2021

Cairo Santos has made 34 consecutive field goals

Cairo Santos is good as gold. Or something like that. With a pair of fourth-quarter field goals of 46 yards, Santos has made 34 consecutive field goals dating back to Week 3 of last season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

Cairo Santos: – 34 consecutive field goals

– Currently holds NFL's longest active streak

– Needs one more field goal to enter the all-time top 10 (35)

– Bears all-time record holder Dude's a jet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XI7ZPCtpj2 — BDR_Ozzie 🐻⬇️🇦🇺 (@ABearDownUnder) October 12, 2021

Khalil Mack has 9 pressures in last two games

Khalil Mack is proving his critics wrong through the first five games this season. But Mack has been especially effective over the last couple of games, where he had nine pressures compared to six after the first three weeks, according to The Athletic.

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have combined for 9.5 sacks this season

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are arguably the NFL’s best pass rushing duo through the first five games this season, as they’ve combined for 9.5 sacks this season. Mack had one sack against his former Raiders team, although he should’ve had another after sacking Derek Carr on a failed two-point conversion attempt. Mack leads the Bears with 5 sacks and Quinn has 4.5 sacks. This was the first game where Quinn failed to record at least 0.5 sack, although he was still a big part of Chicago’s pass rush on Sunday.

Fields leads NFL in "aggressiveness"

Yes, there’s a stat measuring a quarterback’s “aggressiveness,” which “tracks the amount of passing attempts a quarterback makes that are into tight coverage, where there is a defender within 1 yard of the receiver at the time of completion or incompletion.” The only thing you need to know is Fields scored a 30.0 in Week 5, which leads the NFL. He also has a 26.4 overall, which also leads the league, according to The Athletic.

Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert combined for 139 yards rushing

Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert helped ease the pain of losing David Montgomery for 3-5 weeks with a knee sprain. Williams and Herbert were a big reason for the offense’s success, combining for 34 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown. Both Williams and Herbert also averaged more than 4 yards per carry.

Bears held Raiders to 9 points

Las Vegas has been one of the league’s most explosive offenses in the first four weeks of the season. Until Sunday, when the Bears held the Raiders to just 9 points — including 3 points for the first 51 minutes of the game. Before Sunday, Las Vegas was averaging 26 points per game.

Derek Carr's 67.1 passer rating was worst in 3 years

Derek Carr struggled mightily against the Bears, where his 67.1 passer rating was his worst since Nov. 24, 2019, according to The Athletic. Carr also averaged 5.89 yards per attempt, which was his third lowest in the past 20 games.

Chicago held the Raiders to just 71 yards rushing

The Bears took away the Raiders run game, holding them to just 71 yards rushing. While Josh Jacobs had his way with the Bears back in 2019, Chicago kept him in check this time around. Jacobs was held to just 48 yards on 15 carries on Sunday.

Bears lead NFL with 18 sacks this season

Chicago sacked Derek Carr three, although it should’ve been four, times on Sunday to bring their season sack total to 18. The Bears continue to lead the NFL in sacks with division rivals the Vikings sitting behind them with 17.

But the Bears also have the highest sack rate allowed this season at 12.9%, which is no doubt the direct result of the Browns loss.

The Bears line giveth and the Bears line taketh Most sacks on opponents this season: 1. Bears 18

2. Vikings 17

3. Browns 16

3. Panthers 16 Highest sack rate allowed this season: 1. Bears 12.9%

2. Titans 10.3%

3. Jets 9.5% pic.twitter.com/W9PuZE161f — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2021

Raiders were 5-of-14 on third down

The Bears contained what had been a high-powered Raiders offense averaging 26 points per game and moving the ball with ease. But Las Vegas struggled to sustain drives, going 5-of-14 on third down conversions. It was good for a Chicago defense that had been one of the worst defenses in the league on third down.

Bears offense had their best game on third down

It was a good day all around for the Bears with third down conversions. The offense had the NFL’s worst third-down conversion rate at 28.9% before orchestrating their best day on third down. They converted 6-of-13 third down attempts, including five straight third down conversions in the second quarter.

