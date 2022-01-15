14 of the coldest games in NFL playoffs history

The AFC wild-card game in Western New York is going to be chilly...

The high in Buffalo Saturday will be 10 degrees, with the low dropping to 4. Good thing both the Patriots and Bills are used to playing in the big chill, which hasn’t always been the case when looking at the coldest games in NFL playoffs history.

Seahawks vs. Vikings, 2016: minus-6 degrees (wind chill: minus-25)

There wasn’t much scoring and there certainly were few highlights. The game left one lasting memory. Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal in the last half-minute that would have given Minnesota the lead and likely the win. Final Score: Seahawks 10, Vikings 9.

Giants vs. Packers, 2008: minus-4 degrees (wind chill: minus-24)

This game is known as much for Tom Coughlin’s frozen, red face as it was for the result. The Giants upended the Packers in Green Bay in overtime. Lawrence Tynes somehow kicked three field goals, including the game-winner in OT, after Corey Webster intercepted Brett Favre in the extra session. Final Score: Giants 23, Packers 20.

Patriots vs. Titans, 2004: 4 degrees (wind chill: minus-10)

The chilliest game Tom Brady appeared in happened in the playoffs 18 years ago… when it was 4 degrees with a wind-chill of minus-10. Brady hit Bethel Johnson with a TD pass to open the scoring—he was only 21-of-41 for 201 yards—but it was a 46-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri in the fourth quarter that sealed the win. (In case anyone is wondering, the temperature of the “Tuck Rule” game was actually 25 degrees as was the wind-chill that night.) Final Score: Patriots 17, Titans 14.

Packers vs. Panthers, 1997: 3 degrees (wind chill: minus-16)

The NFC Championship was at stake and the Green Bay Packers savored the cold-field advantage. The Packers scored 30 points as they outgained their NFC South foes. Brett Favre threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Jacke kicked three field goals as Green Bay advanced to the Super Bowl. Final Score: Packers 30, Panthers 13.

Colts vs. Chiefs, 1996: 11 degrees (wind chill: minus-11 )

The temperature was 11 degrees and the wind-chill was minus-11. The over/under was 41.5 and the game, like the temperature, went way under. The Indianapolis Colts edged the Chiefs, 10-7, on a Cary Blanchard 30-yard field goal in the third quarter. Kansas City fans remember this as the game their kicker, Lin Elliott, missed three field goals. He never kicked again. Final Score: Colts 10, Chiefs 7.

Bills vs. Raiders, 1994: 0 degrees (wind chill: minus-32)

The Los Angeles Raiders were a long way from the comforts of the West Coast when they met the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional round game in 1994. Still, the Raiders managed to score 17 points in the second quarter of a game played with zero degree temps and a wind-chill of minus-14. They took a 23-22 lead in the third quarter as Tim Brown caught an 86-yard TD pass from Jeff Hostetler, no stranger to cold weather from his days as a New York Giant. However, the Bills came back and Jim Kelly hit Bill Brooks with the game-winning TD in the final quarter. Final Score: Bills 29, Raiders 23.

Packers vs. Raiders, 1993: 0 degrees (wind chill: minus-20)

LeRoy Butler’s third-quarter score on a lateral from Reggie White, who scooped up a Raiders fumble, helped seal the Packers’ 28-0 victory over the Raiders and propelled them to their first playoff berth in 11 years. Final Score: Packers 28, Raiders 0.

Washington vs. Bears, 1988: 4 degrees, (wind chill: minus-20)

Darrell Green settled the Divisional round battle between Chicago and Washington at Soldier Field with a 52-yard punt return that gave the WFT a 21-14 lead in the third quarter of a game played with four-degree temps and minus-20 wind chill. The great Walter Payton rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries but it was not enough. Final Score: Washington 21, Bears 17.

Bengals vs. Chargers, 1982: minus-9 degrees (wind chill: minus-59)

Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals have won playoff games. This one was unforgettable. The Freezer Bowl. Not for the action on the field. For the weather. The San Diego Chargers were faced with an insurmountable task: Come to Cincy, where it was minus-9 degrees and minus-59 on the wind-chill. It proved to be far too much for the warm-weather team. Dan Fouts hit Kellen Winslow in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 10-7. That was all the scoring for Sa Diego, however, as the Bengals ran off 17 straight points in the second half. Final Score: Bengals 27, Chargers 7.

Raiders vs. Browns, 1981: minus-4 degrees (wind chill: minus-36)

The Browns led the Divisional round battle into the fourth quarter when Mark Van Eeghen scored on a one-yard run to add to the misery of the fans in Cleveland. Quarterbacks Jim Plunkett and Brian Sipe went 27-for-70 with five interceptions between them. Final Score: Raiders 14, Browns 12.

Vikings vs. Bears, 1972: minus-2 degrees (wind chill: minus-15)

Fred Cox kicked field goals of 19, 24 and 14 yards and a pair of extra points, and Bobby Bryant scored on a 24-yard return of a fumble to put Minnesota up 20-3 by the start of the third quarter en route to victory. Final Score: Vikings 23, Bears 10.

Packers vs. Vikings, 1972: -2 degrees (wind chill: minus-19)

The coldest Packers-Vikings game was at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn., with a kickoff temperature of zero. Quarterbacked by Scott Hunter, the Packers triumphed to clinch the NFC Central. Final Score: Packers 23, Vikings 7.

Cowboys vs. Packers, 1967: minus-13 degrees (wind chill: minus-48)

Likely remembered as the most famous cold game, the 1967 NFL Championship between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers is known as “The Ice Bowl.” The temperature was minus-13 degrees. The wind-chill? A balmy minus-48. The contest was bitter — shock — and was not decided until a Bart Starr quarterback sneak gave the Packers a victory on New Year’s Eve. Final Score: Cowboys 21, Packers 17.

Bears vs. Giants, 1963: 4 degrees (wind chill: minus-11)

The Chicago Bears played host to the New York Giants at Wrigley Field for the NFL Championship. The visitors took a 7-0 lead. However, Bill Wade scored two touchdowns on short runs and that was enough to give the Bears the crown. Final Score: Bears 14, Giants 10.

