The 14% club is in play: Don't count out the Bulls on 'catching' the Cavaliers just yet originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Whether you're a registered member of the 14 percent club or under the belief that May 14, Lottery Night, will be about luck and nothing else, everyone can agree on wanting the Bulls to have the best chance to secure a top draft pick.

And while there are only six games left in the season and the Bulls still sit in that No. 4 spot – a spot we said it'd be nearly impossible for them to move up or down from – there's still a chance they could catch the Cleveland Cavaliers, currently in third place in the Lottery standings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the Bulls, it's simple: They're as banged up as any team in basketball. They had nine active players for Wednesday's loss to the Blazers and had to use both two-way players in that game, the same night Windy City was eliminated from the postseason. Then they signed Windy City point guard Walter Lemon Jr. to simply give the team another body in practice.

After a promising February the Bulls have gone 3-9 since that quadruple-overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks, and only the New York Knicks (-14.9) have a worse net rating than the Bulls' -9.7. They've been one of the worst teams in basketball and now Lauri Markkanen will miss the final six games, while the same could happen to Otto Porter Jr. and Zach LaVine.

Like the Bulls, the Cavs got hot in mid-February but their streak lasted quite a bit longer. Between Feb. 11 and March 20, the Cavs played .500 basketball (8-8) and were ranked 21st in net rating (-2.3). That's nothing to write home about, but when you consider they were an NBA-worst -11.1 before Feb. 11 (with a 12-45 record) it's remarkable how well they played for five weeks.

Story continues

They've since lost four straight, but even two of those games were winnable; a Jordan Clarkson 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off in a two-point loss to the Clippers, and they led the Spurs with 3 minutes to go and were within 1 with 70 seconds remaining in an eventual six-point loss.

Kevin Love is healthy, Collin Sexton is setting team rookie records (that's relevant given the rookies they've had) and guys like Clarkson, Cedi Osman and Larry Nance Jr. are providing a lift.

Still, even if the Bulls lose out the Cavaliers would still need to find two more wins on the schedule. And seeing as the Bulls play the Knicks twice, that may prove difficult.

Here's a look at Cleveland's schedule the rest of the way:

3/30, at Clippers: With L.A. fighting for playoff positioning in the West, this feels like a certain loss

4/1, at Suns: Devin Booker scored 109 points in a two-game span this week and Phoenix lost both contests. The Cavs will be favored.

4/4, at Kings: Sacramento is out of the playoff race but is showing no signs of resting their young guys, so this should be a loss.

4/4, at Warriors: This will be a loss.

4/7, vs. Spurs: Despite playing them tough in San Antonio, the Cavs will be going up against a team fighting for playoff positioning. This will likely be a loss.

4/9: The Hornets will be out of playoff contention by this date, meaning they could rest veterans like Cody Zeller, Marvin Williams, Nicolas Batum and Tony Parker. Here's your second win.

So there it is. The Cavs have three winnable games – Suns, Spurs, Hornets. There's also the possibility they shut some guys down in the final 10 days – Love is an obvious option given the injuries he's had this season – so maybe that changes, but a two- or three-win finish isn't out of the question.

Will the Bulls lose out? It's tough to envision them losing twice to the Knicks, who have lost 13 of 14 and haven't won on the road since before the All-Star break. There's also a very real chance the Sixers are resting a whole heap of starters on the season's final day, seeing as they're almost locked in to the No. 3 seed in the East.

Then again, if Markkanen, LaVine, Porter and Kris Dunn are all out, in addition to Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison and Denzel Valentine, would it surprise anyone if the Bulls didn't win again in 2019?

Jim Boylen said Friday that Porter and Dunn are out tomorrow night against the Raptors, and LaVine is doubtful. With now just five games remaining for those guys to get back, shutdowns could be on the way that lead to more losses and maybe…just maybe…14 percent.