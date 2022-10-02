14 Broncos players to wear international flags on helmets

More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will participate in the league’s recognition of nationalities and cultural heritages in Weeks 4 and 5.

As part of the NFL’s initiative, 14 Denver Broncos players will wear international flag stickers on the back of their helmets this week. Here’s the list of players:

DL McTelvin Agim (Nigeria)

CB Essang Bassey (Nigeria)

RB Devine Ozigbo (Nigeria)

CB Michael Ojemudia (Nigeria)

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (Nigeria)

DL Eyioma Uwazurike (Nigeria)

WR Jerry Jeudy (Haiti)

OLB Jonathan Kongbo (Republic of the Congo)

TE Greg Dulcich (Croatia)

CB K’Waun Williams (Jamaica)

DL Mike Purcell (Samoa)

G Netane Muti (Tonga)

OL Luke Wattenberg (South Korea)

P Corliss Waitman (Suriname)

“The NFL is proud of the extensive collection of nationalities and heritage of its players across the League,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We recognize the many cultures they represent and the excitement they bring to their home fans, which ultimately helps grow our game.”

Sunday’s game against the Raiders will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT (TV map).

