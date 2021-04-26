14 Big Ten players poised to break out in 2021

·5 min read
  • FILE - Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) is tackled by Northwestern defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Manning has had a strong spring and shown flashes of 2019 when he was the top junior college receiver in the nation. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
  • FILE - Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) rushes after making a catch to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo. Johnson had 16 receptions for 254 yards and a team-high three touchdowns last year and has a shot to at least double his production in each category this season. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
1 / 2

14 Big Ten players poised to break out in 2021

FILE - Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning (5) is tackled by Northwestern defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. Manning has had a strong spring and shown flashes of 2019 when he was the top junior college receiver in the nation. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

A look at football players in the Big Ten this spring who are poised to have standout seasons this fall:

EAST DIVISION

INDIANA

WR D.J. Matthews, senior. The graduate transfer from Florida State hasn't yet put up the numbers expected of him when he was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Matthews is first in line to take over the inside receiver job vacated by Whop Philyor. His best year at Florida State was 2019, when he had 36 catches for 355 yards. He opted out last season.

MARYLAND

RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, senior. Fleet-Davis two years ago appeared to be the Terrapins' back of the future. A drunken-driving arrest and disciplinary action has limited him to one game since November 2019. The Terps have young talent at his position, but Fleet-Davis will be given ample opportunity to re-establish himself.

MICHIGAN

WR Cornelius Johnson. He had 16 receptions for 254 yards and a team-high three touchdowns last year and has a shot to at least double his production in each category this season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound, big-play receiver showed he had chemistry with QB Cade McNamara last season with nine catches for 105 yards and two scores against Rutgers.

MICHIGAN STATE

LB Chase Kline, junior. He's played in all 20 games in his career and will be needed to step up after tackler extraordinaire Antjuan Simmons decided to pass on another season in East Lansing. Kline was credited with 29 tackles and two forced fumbles last season.

OHIO STATE

CB Lathan Ransom, sophomore. Ransom contributed at corner and on special teams the second half of the season, played a lot in the national semifinal against Clemson, and has a chance to start at corner or safety. Ohio State needs to get things settled in the secondary after losing Shaun Wade. Ransom could be the next standout for the Buckeyes, who ranked 122nd out of 127 teams in pass defense.

PENN STATE

LB Curtis Jacobs, sophomore. The former four-star recruit is in line to start on the strongside now that Brandon Smith has moved to the weakside. The Nittany Lions are trying to become more athletic at linebacker, and with Jacobs' high school experience as a receiver and defensive back, he should have no problem dropping into pass coverage.

RUTGERS

DL Aaron Lewis, sophomore. Lewis originally signed with Michigan in the spring of 2020 and immediately transferred back to his home state of New Jersey. He had 12 tackles and a sack in eight games in his first year for the Scarlet Knights, put on 13 pounds in the offseason to get up to 255 and will be counted on for more production this fall.

WEST DIVISION

ILLINOIS

WR Marquez Beason, sophomore. With Josh Imatorbhebhe leaving to enter the NFL draft, Illinois is short on depth at receiver. Beason, who started two games at cornerback last year, switched to receiver but was limitea d by injury this spring. Come fall, the former four-star recruit could play a major role for new coach Bret Bielema.

IOWA

DT Noah Shannon, junior. His task is to replace Big Ten defensive player of the year Daviyon Nixon. The 6-foot, 288-pounder played in all eight games last season, started one, and had 11 tackles and a shared sack. Iowa has had a run of standout defensive linemen, and this is Shannon's opportunity to be the next one.

MINNESOTA

OT Daniel Faalele, junior. The Australian opted out in 2020 after starting at right tackle his first two years and has shed some weight from his listed frame of 6-foot-9 and 400 pounds. He'll be a key cog on one of the most experienced FBS offensive lines with guard Connor Olson and tackle Sam Schlueter coming back and center John Michael Schmitz and tackle Blaise Andries also back.

NEBRASKA

WR Omar Manning, junior. The Huskers desperately need help at receiver, and they thought they would get it from Manning last season. An undisclosed injury kept him off the field except for a brief appearance against Northwestern. Manning has had a strong spring and shown flashes of 2019 when he was the top junior college receiver in the nation.

NORTHWESTERN

LB Chris Bergin, senior. He's had a productive career and was the team's third-leading tackler in 2020, but he's been a bit overshadowed by Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher. With those two gone, Bergin's role is going to be magnified.

PURDUE

WR Mershawn Rice, sophomore. Rivals.com rated Rice as a four-star recruit, but he appeared in only one game and didn't have a catch last season. The Boilermakers were short on receivers this spring, and Rice took advantage of his opportunity. Coach Jeff Brohm mentioned Rice as an up-and-comer.

WISCONSIN

OG Jack Nelson, redshirt freshman: Rated by 247Sports as a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle recruit in his class, Nelson has made a home for himself at guard this spring. He's been getting first-team reps at right guard, an indication he could open the fall as a starter.

---

AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell, Tom Canavan, Larry Lage, Steve Megargee, Andrew Seligman, Noah Trister and Mitch Stacy contributed.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio State among 5 Big Ten teams auditioning quarterbacks

    Nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten appear set at quarterback heading into the fall. The five others will continue auditions in August, and no competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State. With two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields departing for the NFL, returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord took the snaps in spring practice.

  • Michigan State football loses six more players to the NCAA transfer portal

    Tommy Guajardo, Damon Kaylor, DeAri Todd, Chris Mayfield, Jasiyah Robinson and Bryce Eimer entered the transfer portal out of Michigan State football.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

    Find all of our mock drafts for the 2021 NFL Draft from Thor Nystrom, John Daigle, Eric Froton, Derrik Klassen and Hayden Winks. (The Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Wisconsin high school becomes big winner of Patrick Peterson’s number change

    Menomonie High School will be getting new shoulder pads as a result of Patrick Peterson changing numbers.

  • Raiders add Alabama DT Christian Barmore in final PFF mock draft

    Raiders add Alabama DT Christian Barmore in final PFF mock draft

  • Mets' Miguel Castro becoming dominant force in bullpen

    When the Mets dealt for Miguel Castro right before the trade deadline last Aug. 31, it didn't create much of a stir. But he's turning heads now.

  • 'Mortal Kombat' Wins Box Office With $22.5M in Surprise Battle With 'Demon Slayer' | THR News

    In the surprise box office battle between 'Mortal Kombat' and the anime film 'Demon Slayer the movie: Mugen Train,' Warner Bros.' video game-inspired film emerged victorious over the weekend.

  • Los Angeles Lakers 2020/21 salaries

    Considering the Los Angeles Lakers' status as a top contender with two of the Top 7 players in the league on their roster, their salary cap situation actually isn't too shocking. LeBron James, making $39.2 million this season, is somehow just the ...

  • Fade for Cade Cunningham: Where Detroit Pistons are in 2021 NBA draft lottery standings

    Cade Cunningham is top prize in NBA draft, and Detroit Pistons could sorely use him. Here are the updated 2021 NBA draft lottery odds and standings.

  • Raiders sign Carson Williams

    The Raiders have signed free agent Carson Williams, the team announced Monday. The tight end joins the Raiders for his first NFL season. He played basketball for two years at Northern Kentucky in 2016-17 before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three collegiate seasons. Williams, a forward, appeared in 124 career games in four [more]

  • Browns attend LSU LB Jabril Cox’s pro day

    Cox was injured and couldn't participate in LSU's pro day

  • San Francisco 49ers 7-round mock draft with trades

    A 7-round mock draft complete with trades for the San Francisco 49ers.

  • On this day: Havlicek dies; Cooper, Macauley drafted; ’65 banner won

    On this day, Celtics legend John Havlicek died, and Boston legends Chuck Cooper and Ed Macauley were drafted.

  • Vaccinations a 'no-brainer' in tennis, says Andy Murray

    Born a fortnight apart in 1987, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have contested 19 tour-level finals. Now they find themselves on opposite sides of the debate over vaccines in tennis. Djokovic last week declined to reveal whether he has received a vaccination himself – despite Serbia having an excess of supply thanks to low take-up rates – and said that it should not be compulsory for players to do so. But Murray – who contracted Covid-19 in January – believes that vaccinations are the only way to help tennis move on from the bio-secure bubbles and hotel quarantines that have bedevilled this airmile-heavy sport over the last year. “If you want to avoid having to be in a bubble for too long, you need to then support the vaccination,” said Murray. “Because you can’t just say, ‘No we want to just live normally and we don’t want any bubbles but we also don’t want to be vaccinated’. It’s a no-brainer to me.” The last couple of weeks have finally delivered some progress on this front within the tennis workforce. On the women’s tour, the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, offered jabs to players earlier this month, with world No1 Ashleigh Barty among those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Meanwhile the Serbian authorities have been so keen to use their unwanted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that they offered them to all the players at last week’s Belgrade Open – a tournament run by the Djokovic family – in spite of Novak Djokovic’s apparent scepticism. Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, the Serbian Nos 2 and 3, were among those to be injected. “I believe that we all need to get the vaccine in order to beat or limit this pandemic,” said Lajovic. “I think they [the ATP] are looking into changing some rules for players and members of their staff who have been vaccinated.” Discussing his recent experiences in Miami – where he had intended to play last month before another groin injury sidelined him – Murray admitted that bubble life is “frustrating” and “tiring”. But he also brought some perspective to the debate, pointing out that “60,000 people died in Brazil last month because of coronavirus … Right now it [using bubbles] is the best way to keep the tournaments safe, and players and the members of staff safe as well.” That latest groin injury has left Murray without any time on the match court since he appeared in Rotterdam almost two months ago, scoring a rare tour-level win over Robin Haase. He is now back training on the clay, and has a few options in terms of warm-up events before the French Open, which starts on May 30. “It’s just been another frustrating stop-starty period,” Murray said. “The positive thing is it [the latest groin issue] is nothing very serious. “I need to be consistently practising [rather than] having these enforced breaks … The first thing is to be able to be on the practice court consistently and then I obviously need to get the matches. How many matches that is, I don’t know.”

  • Max Homa makes first-ever albatross, brags about it on Twitter

    On Monday, Max Homa did what a lot of us do on our day off: he played golf. However, he then did something few of us have ever done.

  • Michigan Football 2021 Schedule Countdown: No. 2 — Wisconsin

    We analyze the 2021 Wisconsin Badgers, who we have tabbed as the second-toughest game on U-M's schedule

  • UFC 261: Chris Weidman snaps leg throwing kick vs. Uriah Hall – same way he beat Anderson Silva

    In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.

  • 10 players we love for the Packers in the first round of 2021 NFL draft

    Highlighting 10 players we'd love to see the Packers draft in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Farmer John Dodger Dogs Are No More as L.A. Seeks New Supplier

    First came the strike zone box on every TV broadcast. Then, the powers that be decided every extra inning needed to start with a runner on second base. Now, baseball fans are suffering yet another indignity: Farmer John Dodger Dogs have been kicked to the curb by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodger Dogs, probably the […]

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.