Here are 14 Augusta-area high school football underclassmen to keep an eye on this week

We give seniors a lot of love every week, but this time we're taking a look at some of the best Augusta-area high school football underclassmen stars.

Who are players around the area just appearing on the radar? We're talking about guys that might not have been expected to start or contribute early in the season and have forced their way on the field. These are the players that spark conversations years down the road that start something like, "I remember seeing him on the field as a freshman."

As games unfold Friday night, keep that thought in mind as you're taking in the action. Here are 14 underclassmen you need to keep an eye on this week.

Baylor Davis, Harlem

Davis has been one of the leading producers on the Harlem defense through four games. The junior outside linebacker has a team-high 42 tackles (eight for a loss) and a pair of quarterback sacks. He also has two pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery. For good measure, he also has a 45-yard touchdown reception.

Buddyrow Garrer, Aquinas

As far as offensive weapons go, Garrer is probably the best-kept secret around the Augusta area. The 2025 receiver has taken a bit of a back seat to Aquinas’ rushing attack this year, but he’s a breakout game waiting to happen. Garrer already has a Division-I offer on the table from Marshall and will be a key figure to watch as the Fightin’ Irish enter region play.

James Pride, Laney

While seniors CJ Holmes and DJ Daggett garner most of the headlines for Laney football, the junior tailback is an integral piece of this Wildcats’ offense. The truth is, Holmes can’t touch the ball on every snap and Pride provides an excellent change of pace when he sees the field. His ability to run between the tackles has proven valuable, especially in short yardage plays.

Zay Brinson, Thomson

While there are no fewer than half a dozen Thomson players who could carry the rock on a consistent basis, probably the youngest is Brinson. The freshman running back has found the end zone in back-to-back games and his usage behind Anthony Jeffery, Jahkiaus Jones and Jamere Roberts will likely continue as the schedule progresses. Thomson coach Michael Youngblood has been known to keep a healthy rotation going in the backfield during the regular season, meaning Brinson will keep getting touches regardless of his age.

Carson Smith, Augusta Christian

The junior linebacker comes into this week with a team-high 19 total tackles, including four for a loss and a quarterback sack.

Benji Connell, Augusta Prep

If the last name sounds familiar, it should. Benji is the younger brother of Cavalier multi-sport standout Sam Connell and he’s making a name for himself as a freshman. He’s averaging 31 yards per punt through three games and has buried a pair inside the 20.

Sean Vandiver, Burke County

The sophomore signal caller has many responsibilities under Franklin Stephens’ option offense. To this point, he’s led the Bears to a perfect 3-0 record and has kept his cool in pressure situations. At such a young age, Vandiver is setting himself up for a storied high school football career.

Nasan Houston, Cross Creek

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Houston possesses the size and the speed to be effective while rushing the passer or dropping back in coverage. The junior defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid looks to lead Cross Creek to a third win this week against Savannah High School, which has already surrendered huge deficits to other Augusta-area programs.

Mike Doe, North Augusta

The sophomore tailback went off in North Augusta’s 49-40 win over Greenwood, cranking out nearly 200 yards on the ground with four touchdowns. The three-headed monster of Doe, Corey Tillman and Beans Hunt will be a difficult task for opposing defenses once region play begins.

Jeremy Howard, Evans

Despite the 29-14 loss to Burke County Friday, Howard was making plays on both sides of the ball. He recovered a fumble and took it to the house that was unfortunately taken off the board but found the end zone two plays later on a handoff. His versatility will be something to watch for the Knights going forward.

Jaden Howard, Grovetown

Howard has been a weapon in Grovetown’s backfield, racking up 240 yards and two touchdowns through three games. Between the explosiveness of Amare Clark and Marques Fobbs in the passing game, Howard provides the perfect complement on the ground and makes the Warriors multi-dimensional offense that much tougher for opposing defenses.

Jeffrey Hughes, Westside

The sophomore linebacker has racked up 22 tackles and a sack through three games with the Patriots. He’s one piece of an athletic group in the middle of the Westside defense, which should continue to improve as the season progresses.

Mi’Keal Grissom, Lakeside

The junior Lakeside quarterback has proven to be as much of a threat with his legs as he is with his arm. He’s averaging over 150 all-purpose yards through three games and it’s obvious opponents cannot just sit back and wait for him to throw the football. Between Grissom and weapons like Ty Jones and Jack Thexton, the Panthers have a number of ways to move the football.

Levi Ketterman, Westminster Schools of Augusta

Ketterman has just eight receptions through three games, but five of those have been for touchdowns. The six-foot, 170-pound receiver has become one of quarterback Levi Murphey’s favorite targets and that connection is likely to strengthen as we get deeper into the schedule.

