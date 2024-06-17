£13m signing “could leave Chelsea in the summer” according to Italian insider

Italian insider Nicolo Schira has today Tweeted that midfielder Cesare Casadei “could leave Chelsea in the summer.”

The midfielder does indeed look like one of the more tempting options to sell as the club look to generate some incomings for their FFP calculations. Conor Gallagher’s departure no longer looks so certain, meaning a crowded midfield is the place they’re looking to shed other assets.

Nobody is really sure how good the Italian can be. He showed promising signs in the youth teams and then on two 6 months loans, but his career so far has been so stop-start and so bitty it’s hard to get a real read on his level.

Another loan this year looked most likely, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised to hear that a sale is on the cards too. Teams in Serie A are likely taking a close interest, hoping to pick up a bargain.

Chelsea looking to cash out and leave more potential profit on the table

This wouldn’t surprise us at all. Chelsea know they can probably cash in more by giving him another season on loan to raise his value, but equally they want some money coming in this summer too. It’s hard to see them getting much more than the £13m or so they paid for him, however.

Poor Casadei saw his loan spell at Leicester last season cut short as he was recalled to make up the numbers in the first team, only to then barely feature beyond a handful of late cameos. He’s only been at Chelsea for two years, but you’d forgive him for thinking his best move now was to move on.

The return of so many players from loan and injury in midfield is going to make minutes even harder to come by next season.