130-man field vies for final four Honda Classic spots in Monday qualifier

Former PGA Tour winners Ryan Armour and Richard Johnson of Jupiter headline a 130-man field trying to earn four spots into the Honda Classic during an 18-hole qualifier Monday at Banyan Cay Resort and Golf.

Armour and Johnson are among more than 25 area professionals trying to “four-spot” for this week’s Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa. Other former PGA Tour winners in the field are Aaron Baddeley, Matt Every, Robert Garrigus and Smylie Kaufman.

The local pros: Piri Borja, Matt Cahill and Andrew Kozan of West Palm Beach; Olin Browne Jr. of Hobe Sound; Jay Card of Lake Worth; Albin Choi, Sean Dale, Bo Hoag, Dylan Newman and James Driscoll of Jupiter; Eric Cole and David Hearn of Delray Beach; Tyler Collet and Rory McGee of Vero Beach; Sunny Kim, Brett Stegmaier, Nick Thompson, Kristoffer Ventura and Brandon Matthews of Palm Beach Gardens; Steve LeBrun of Royal Palm Beach; Steve Marino of Tequesta; Mike Midgette of Boynton Beach; Paul Murphy of Fort Pierce; Marcelo Rozo of Boca Raton; John Baptiste Hakizimana of Stuart; Ben Silverman of Juno Beach; and Mike Sweeney of Port St. Lucie.

More Golf: Honda Classic: Field includes 12 players ranked in top 50, including Koepka, Berger

More Coverage: Honda Classic beefing up security around 17th hole: 'Fans throwing beers is just not something we can do'

Andrew Kozan of Palm Beach Gardens, tees off on the par 5, 550-yard tenth hole on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Amateur Dean Greyserman of Boca Raton also is in the field.

Some of these players had to advance through a “pre-qualifier” last week. It’s obviously not easy to make it to a PGA Tour event.

This is not the largest Monday qualifier field for the Honda Classic. Brett Graf, who runs the tournament for the South Florida PGA, said more than 150 players were in the qualifier two years ago.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Honda Classic: 130-man field vies for final four spots in Monday qualifier