13 venues tapped to host 2034 Winter Olympic events

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thirteen sites across the Wasatch Front have been tapped as possible venues for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games — many of which served as venues in 2002.

The plan includes all three Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation venues as well as notable ski resorts such as Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, and Snowbasin. Indoor facilities include the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, West Valley’s Maverik Center, and the Peaks Ice Arena in Provo.

The committee also proposed new venues in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City to accommodate the ski and snowboarding big-air events. The events typically take place on towering portable scaffold structures and are flexible in location, according to the committee via press release. In the current plan, organizers envision the towers to be located at Block 85 near the Delta Center and Salt Palace Convention Center, which served as the site of the Medals Plaza in 2002.

In addition to the sporting venues, organizers have pinned the University of Utah for serve as the Olympic Athlete Village. Opening and closing ceremonies for the games are planned to be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Salt Palace Convention Center is also being proposed to host curling events and serve as a media staging area.

“Our venue partners represent a modern, sustainable approach to sport,” said SLC-UT President and CEO Fraser Bullock. “They have continued contributing to Utah’s sports legacy with ongoing programs and regular updates. And the ability to bring big air into downtown Salt Lake City will create great memories for athletes and spectators.”

See below for a full list of sports and venues so far proposed for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games:

SNOWBASIN, Ogden

Alpine Skiing

Para Alpine Skiing

SOLDIER HOLLOW NORDIC CENTER, Midway:

Biathlon

Cross Country Skiing

Nordic Combined

Para Biathlon

Para Cross Country Skiing

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Park City:

Freestyle Skiing

PARK CITY MOUNTAIN, Park City:

Freestyle Skiing

Snowboarding

UTAH OLYMPIC PARK, Park City:

Freestyle Skiing

Nordic Combined

Snowboarding

Para Snowboarding

UTAH OLYMPIC OVAL, Kearns:

Speed Skating (long track)

DELTA CENTER, Salt Lake City:

Figure Skating

Speed Skating (short track)

MAVERIK CENTER, West Valley City:

Ice Hockey

Para Ice Hockey

PEAKS ICE ARENA, Provo:

Ice Hockey

SALT PALACE CONVENTION CENTER, Salt Lake City:

Curling

Wheelchair Curling

Main Media Center

BLOCK 85, Salt Lake City

Big Air Freestyle Skiing

Big Air Snowboarding

Olympic Medals Plaza

Paralympics Medals Plaza

RICE ECCLES STADIUM, Salt Lake City:

Opening ceremonies

Closing ceremonies

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH, Salt Lake City:

Olympic Athlete Village

Bullock said there is still a lot of time between now and the 2034 games and there will likely be changes to the plan over the next decade. He noted that event locations could evolve and change based on ownership changes, new sports venues and new opportunities.

“Events in the Games have also increased nearly 40% since 2002, so we will have time to evaluate the best placement,” said Bullock.

SLC-UT organizers and venue leaders are reportedly still working actively with respective international sports federations to review the venues and discuss events in each sport. Discussions also continue with each host venue community, though Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton said the venues selected are all in great shape.

“It is remarkable to see how every venue is still robust and in active use,” Hilton said. “But, most of all, what we’ve seen is great passion on the part of our venues and their surrounding communities to be part of the Games.”

