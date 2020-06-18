13 Texas football players test positive or are 'presumed positive' for COVID-19

Thirteen University of Texas football players have tested positive or are “presumed positive” for COVID-19, the university announced Thursday.

All 13 of the players are self-isolating with 10 others in self-quarantine, the school said in a statement attributed to Allen Hardin, UT’s Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance. Additionally, four other football players tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

“All 13 are self-isolating. Through contact tracing, 10 more football student-athletes are in self-quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic at this time,” the university statement said.

The reported figure of 13 includes the two positive tests the university announced last week after 58 Texas football players returned to campus for workouts.

Texas announced that 13 of its football players have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas is the second Big 12 member to announce a significant amount of positive coronavirus cases this week. On Wednesday evening, Kansas State announced that eight student-athletes had tested positive. The school did not specify which sport the athletes play, but did say it tested 130 athletes in all. According to the Wichita Eagle, KSU has not allowed any of its athletes to use team facilities without first testing negative for COVID-19.

Monday was the first day the Big 12 allowed football players to participate in “voluntary” workouts.

Elsewhere in the Lone Star State, the University of Houston shut down its workouts on Friday after six athletes tested positive. The school announced the suspension as coronavirus cases were spiking rapidly in the city of Houston. UH said the six players were symptomatic and, per the Houston Chronicle, the school initially was only testing athletes who were displaying coronavirus symptoms when they arrived back on campus.

More from Yahoo Sports: